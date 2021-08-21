Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Johnson accounts for 4 TDs; Westlake earns first Corky Kell victory over Archer 29-14

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8dnR_0bYsXn3400

The Westlake Lions began their 2021 football season by beating Archer 29-14 in the 2021 Corky Kell Classic.

Lions quarterback R.J. Johnson led the way for the Tigers finishing with four total touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) and one interception.

While much hype was around the Lions coming into the season, there were many questions surrounding the team after losing multiple talented D-1 players to graduation. As the clock hit zero, many doubts and questions were answered.

A weather delay pushed the gametime back almost an hour but both teams were ready to go after the rain passed. No coin toss was needed as Westlake wanted the ball and Archer differed.

It took Johnson and the Lions less than five minutes before they were in the red zone and completed their opening drive for seven. Johnson completed an 11 yard slant pass to senior receiver T.J. Booker for a touchdown as the Lions led 7-0 early.

The Tigers came out aggressive early. On their first play, what looked to be a wide receiver screen instead was a receiver pass from Al Edwards to Derrick Moore who took it down into Lion’s territory. The Tigers were unable to cash in on the drive thanks to a stoudt Lions defense who stopped the Tigers on fourth and short.

The Lions went three and out before the Tigers answered. This time Tigers quarterback Caleb Peevy completed a 20 yard pass to Moore for a touchdown, tying the game at seven with 10:07 to go in the second quarter.

Needing to regain the lead, the Lions offensive line took over by establishing the running attack for Jai’Den Thomas which led to Johnson excelling in the passing game. Johnson rushed in from the goal line to put the Lions up 14-7 with 2:48 to go in the second quarter.

A series of odd events turned to be in favor of the Lions in the end. On fourth down, the Tigers punt was blocked setting the Tigers up deep in Lions territory. Johnson went to the endzone looking for his receiver but was picked off by cornerback Nathan Morales.

A block in the back by the Lions gave the Panthers a safety since the foul occurred in the endzone making it a nine point lead for the Lions.

After the Lions were given another possession because of the safety, a mishandled snap led to a Tigers recovery in Lions territory. As the Tigers tried to get points before the half, a deep throw by Peevy turned into a Lions interception by cornerback Aveion Terrell. The Lions let the clock run out as they went into halftime up 16-7.

The Tigers received the second half kickoff but could not generate anything offensively, leading to a three and out.

The Lions went to work as Thomas broke a long run setting the Lions up in Tigers territory. Johnson finished the drive with a 26 yard touchdown pass to receiver Jakari Christian. The PAT was no good but the Lions led 22-7 with 8:27 left in the third quarter.

Johnson finished the game with another rushing touchdown on the Lions next offensive drive, this time rushing in from four yards out to go up 29-7.

A late score by the Tigers made the final score 29-14.

“We knew we needed to get points on the first drive and that set the tone for the rest of the game,” said Johnson when asked about how the offense was able to be successful in this game.

“I think the energy in practice, the leaders on the team, getting everybody locked in making sure we know what we need to do [made a difference].”

Comments / 0

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Westlake Lions#Tigers#Gametime#Stoudt Lions#Jai Den Thomas#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Atlanta, GA247Sports

Updates from this weekend's Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. – The high school football season is underway, at least in Georgia. This weekend some of the Peach State's top teams are competing at the annual Corky Kell Classic. The 11-game slate kicked off Wednesday and will concluded Saturday with five games inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team at...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

McEachern rolls over Kell in Classic

ATLANTA -- Just when Kell thought it was getting back into the game in the third quarter, McEachern’s Kaleb Webb had different plans. Webb fielded a short kickoff and went straight up the middle for a 86-yard touchdown return to reestablish the Indians 19-point lead and start a run of 27 unanswered points in the opening game of the five-game Corky Kell Classic showcase at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Corky Kell Classic: Cherokee 52, Mays 6

WEST FORSYTH, Ga. (SCORE Atlanta) — Saying that Cherokee quarterback A.J. Swann made the most of his offseason is a grave understatement. And saying that Swann hid his talents in Cherokee’s 52-6 victory over Mays in the opening game of the 30th annual Corky Kell Classic presented by Georgia Construction Careers.com is an outright lie.
Gwinnett County, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Talented Westlake awaits Archer in Corky Kell Classic opener Thursday

2020 record: 11-2 Last week: Season opener. Archer Tigers (7-AAAAAAA) While Westlake is a classification smaller than Archer, the Lions don’t lack for talent. They also are accustomed to success, including a state semifinal appearance in Class AAAAAA last season. Westlake’s star attractions include junior quarterback R.J. Johnson, a prolific...
High SchoolPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

High School: Mays, Carver fall big in opening games at Corky Kell

Both APS teams in the Mays Raiders and the Carver Panthers took big losses in their opening games at the 2021 Corky Kell Classic. The Mays Raiders fell to the Cherokee Warriors 52-8 thanks to a big game by Warriors quarterback and Maryland commit A.J. Swann. Swann finished the game 14-18, 247 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Early self-inflicted […]
Fulton County, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Mays, Carver start season in Corky Kell Classic Wednesday

The 2021 Georgia High school football will kick off its annual Corky Kell Classic today at West Forsyth High School. The Classic will last four days from Wednesday until Thursday and will feature two APS schools and one Fulton County School competing in the jamboree. Mays and Carver High School are the two schools representing APS in the classic and […]
Dacula, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Corky Kell Classic: Dacula 32, Tucker 7

Dominance. That would describe Class 6A No. 10 Dacula’s 32-7 victory over Tucker in the nightcap game Thursday of the 30th Annual Corky Kell Classic at Dacula. Powered by a strong rushing performance all around, senior Kyle Efford – a three-star Georgia Tech commit – stole the show. Behind Efford, the Falcons led 6-0 after the first quarter and 26-0 at the half. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder plays both ways and is frighteningly good at each of them.
Johns Creek, GACBS 46

Corky Kell Classic: Johns Creek 26 Gainesville 10

A slow start had Johns Creek facing a two-score deficit early in the second quarter of its Corky Kell matchup with the Gainesville Red Elephants, but by the final frame, only the lightning could stop the Gladiators; the game was delayed—and eventually called—with 9:27 remaining and a 26-10 Johns Creek advantage.
Atlanta, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Corky Kell Classic finale features Brookwood, Collins Hill

2020 record: 8-3 Last week: Season opener. Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA) Collins Hill, given the talent back from a state runner-up team, enters the season as a Class AAAAAAA state title contender and the favorite in Saturday night’s Corky Kell Classic finale against Brookwood at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That said, the Eagles haven’t had a lot of success in their history against Brookwood, going 2-11 in the series.
Forsyth, GAForsyth County News

Football: West Forsyth tramples Carver in Corky Kell opener, 38-8

West Forsyth had virtually no way to prepare for Carver senior Quintavious Lockett, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound sledgehammer at running back. Head coach Dave Svhela said 205-pound offensive lineman Carson Taylor was the scout back this week in practice so the defense could prepare for Lockett's bruising style of play. No,...
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford-North Cobb rematch in the Corky Kell Classic to feature loads of prep football talent

2020 record: 13-1 Last week: Season opener. North Cobb Warriors (3-AAAAAAA) Openers don’t always bring extra motivation, but Friday’s game does for Buford, which suffered its only 2020 loss to North Cobb in the season opener. The 28-14 defeat didn’t derail the Wolves, who rebounded to win 13 straight games on the way to the Class AAAAAA state championship. North Cobb used the opening win to springboard to a region title and an eventual trip to the second round of the playoffs, where it lost to Lowndes.
Hoover, ALPosted by
AL.com

Hoover opens season in prestigious Corky Kell Classic matchup

Don’t blame Class 7A No. 2 Hoover as it enters the 2021 high school football season with somewhat of a chip on its collective shoulders. “We’re anxious to open the season and get that ‘W’ and show that Hoover is back,” said junior four-star cornerback Dale Miller. “We’re out to prove we’re one of the top programs in the country again.”
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Corky Kell Classic: West Forsyth 38, Carver-Atlanta 8

WEST FORSYTH, Ga. (SCORE Atlanta) — West Forsyth quarterback Keegan Stover passed to four different receivers for touchdowns in the romp of Class 3A Carver-Atlanta in the 30th Annual Corky Kell Classic. The hosting Wolverines from Class 7A held Carver-Atlanta scoreless for 47 minutes in the 38-8 victory in the...
College Sports247Sports

Stanford commit Ashton Daniels impresses Friday at Corky Kell

KENNESAW, Ga. – Stanford quarterback commit Ashton Daniels opened his senior season up with arguably one of his best performances to date on Friday night. The three-star prospect completed 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Buford’s 35-27 come-from-behind win over North Cobb at the annual Corky Kell Classic.
Buford, GAMarietta Daily Journal

North Cobb making Corky Kell debut against Buford

Game: Buford (0-0) at North Cobb (0-0), 8:30 p.m. Peachtree TV. North Cobb is making its Corky Kell Classic debut. The Warriors, who finished with a 10-2 overall record last year while winning the Region 3AAAAAAA title, will take on Class AAAAAA state champion Buford on Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium.
Walton County, GACBS 46

Corky Kell Classic: Walton 34, Lowndes 28 OT

Despite two touchdowns in the last minute of regulation to tie the game for Class 7A No. 8 Lowndes and send it to overtime, it was a 3-yard run from Walton’s Sutton Smith in overtime which put the Raiders ahead for good in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday.
Atlanta, GA247Sports

Miami commit Jacurri Brown shows grit Saturday at Corky Kell

ATLANTA, Ga. – The first game of Jacurri Brown's senior season likely won't be one that he ever forgets. Brown and his Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes teammates found a way to rally twice from 14-point deficits to force overtime Saturday before eventually falling 34-28 to Marietta (Ga.) Walton at the annual Corky Kell Classic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy