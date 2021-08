The Portland Timbers look like they may have found themselves back on the right track following a convincing win last week, but a matchup against their bitter rivals - the Seattle Sounders - is a different kind of animal altogether. The Sounders are near the top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference standings heading into this matchup and the Timbers are holding on to playoff contention for dear life. A win for Portland would be huge both for the team’s mentality, while a loss could do serious harm. So, which way will it go? This match kicks off live on Sunday, August 15, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FS1.