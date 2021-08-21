Cancel
Haywood County, NC

4 victims of Haywood County flooding identified, 3 still missing, officials say

By Kari Barrows
WLOS.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County officials have released more information regarding those killed during the historic flooding that swept across the region. Allison Richmond, public information officer for Haywood County Emergency Services, says as of Saturday morning, three people remain missing in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred. Richmond tells News 13 that several people who had been initially reported as unaccounted for were already safe, just out of contact at the time.

