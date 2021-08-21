Tottenham hold talks with agents of exiled Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba amid his bitter contract stand-off... but are cautious about prospect of landing 18-year-old amid competition from Chelsea and Manchester City
Tottenham are exploring a move for unsettled Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba. Spurs are among the admirers of midfielder Moriba who made his first-team Barca breakthrough last season. As well as Metz's Pape Matar Sarr, the north Londoners are understood to have also held talks with representatives of Moriba this week...www.chatsports.com
