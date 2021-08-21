Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle: Danny Ings' acrobatic stunner and Anwar El Ghazi pen help Villa past Toon

In last week’s 3-2 defeat at Watford, more than a few things looked wrong with Aston Villa. Matt Target looked off, Marvelous Nakamba was out of position at times, and Emiliano Buendía seemed to sputter. It was an inauspicious start to the season for the Claret and Blue. A switch to a 4-3-3 formation could alleviate some of the issues, providing a more stable midfield with the return of Douglas Luiz. Of course, this would also have the knock-on effect of having to chose between Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, unless you’d like to play Watkins on the left wing (I would not) or play a 4-4-2 with Ings as a link.