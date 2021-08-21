Cancel
Premier League

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle: Danny Ings' acrobatic stunner and Anwar El Ghazi pen help Villa past Toon

By Gerard Brand
SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Ings scored a stunning bicycle kick on his home debut to help Aston Villa to a 2-0 win over Newcastle at Villa Park. Callum Wilson missed a clear chance one on one for Newcastle in the opening minutes, before the only real piece of quality in the first half came in stoppage time as Ings' magnificent acrobatic effort put Villa ahead (45+3), described by manager Dean Smith after as an "early goal of the season contender".

www.skysports.com

Steve Bruce
Anwar El Ghazi
Tyrone Mings
Jamaal Lascelles
Danny Ings
Dean Smith
#Var#Newcastle
