Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle: Danny Ings' acrobatic stunner and Anwar El Ghazi pen help Villa past Toon
Danny Ings scored a stunning bicycle kick on his home debut to help Aston Villa to a 2-0 win over Newcastle at Villa Park. Callum Wilson missed a clear chance one on one for Newcastle in the opening minutes, before the only real piece of quality in the first half came in stoppage time as Ings' magnificent acrobatic effort put Villa ahead (45+3), described by manager Dean Smith after as an "early goal of the season contender".www.skysports.com
