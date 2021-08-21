Cancel
Protests

Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, TERRY TANG and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — The Hawaii lieutenant governor watched in horror as protesters showed up outside his condo, yelled at him through bullhorns and beamed strobe lights into the building to harass him over vaccine requirements. A parent in Northern California barged into his daughter's elementary school and punched a teacher...

