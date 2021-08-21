Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

I’m mad and it feels so good

englewoodherald.net
 8 days ago

Doesn’t it just drive you crazy when someone tells you to “calm down” or “just be positive”? Right when you have that deep frustration or anger inside of you bubbling up and someone tries to get you to ignore or just “stop” your feelings. What?? So, how am I supposed to do that? And why should I anyway?

englewoodherald.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetles#It Feels So Good#I Feel So#Ptsd#Japanese#Covid#Social Justice#Iliff School Of Theology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Beauty & Fashiontulsapeople.com

A massage so good, I cried

There I was, face down on the massage table at Salt Earth Massage and Dry Salt Therapy, when I started remembering things I hadn’t thought of in years. Hitting my brain like pinballs, the memories were incredibly specific and centered on the swimming pool I swam in as a child when staying with my grandparents at Grand Lake.
Kidssportswar.com

I'm not so sure about that.

If kids are not wearing their masks properly and/or washing them frequently, I think there is a chance for harm. Constantly breathing in air through a nasty mask can't be healthy. And if kids are constantly touching their masks, you know they're getting dirty. I'm not saying masks are completely...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Vice

I'm Vaxxed, I'm Socializing, Things Are Better... So Why Do I Feel Shitty?

Getting Along is a column about taking care of yourself, setting boundaries, and having difficult conversations, for people who struggle with all three. While we now know that some of spring’s hornier predictions for Hot Vax Summer were a bit overhyped, most everyone I know has actually had a pretty good one, myself included. As an introvert who spent the past year really locked down and who hates summer, I wasn’t totally sure how I’d feel being back in the world again. Turned out? I loved it. May, June, and July were more fun, healing, and exuberantly gay than I could have imagined; two shots of Pfizer had me feeling good and safe, and prioritizing the people who I bonded with the most during the pandemic ensured every hangout was a good one. I just felt so much lighter—like I finally set down the heavy bags I hadn’t totally known I was carrying.
townline.org

I’M JUST CURIOUS: Feeling unlucky? This may help

It is well known by now that I love the Farmer’s Almanac! I get newsletters from them, and they are just as good as the book somedays. This latest newsletter had 13 Ways to Improve Your Luck, written by Jaime McLeod, one of their journalists. Please do check their stuff and ours online. You never know what neat stuff you may find.
higherperspectives.com

Waking Up Between 3 am and 5 am? Here’s What It Means

Every passing hour has a certain significance as each number holds a value, meaning, symbol or synchronicity. If you're waking up between 3 am and 5 am in particular, you're likely in the midst of a spiritual awakening. Instead of going back to sleep, you might want to pay attention to your thoughts and feelings at this time as they may be very revealing.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Jealous Husband Kicked Me Out in the Street with 3 Newborns – Story of the Day

After giving birth to my first son, I suddenly went into labor again and had twins. My husband kicked me out due to a past mistake, and I never forgave him. During my college years, I had an affair with a married professor, Mr. Benjamin Sutton. He promised that the relationship with his wife was over and would leave her soon. But that never happened. One day, Mr. Sutton invited me to his house.
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Clear Signs God Doesn’t Want You to Give Up on Someone

Indeed, it is not easy to know whether God wants you to hold on to a relationship or simply give up on it. First of all, your judgment could be clouded by your emotions. Thus, you could not be sure if it is God telling you what to do or it is simply your heart.
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Dreaming About an Ex Might Mean These 10 Things

Love is a choice. It takes you a second to fall deep for someone, but it can take a lifetime to get over those feelings. If you start dreaming about an ex, it can cause all sorts of emotions to erupt. If the relationship was toxic, then you might be...
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
POPSUGAR

Are You in a "Backburner Relationship?" These Signs Will Make It Clear

Have you ever felt like you're putting more into a relationship than your partner is? Do you constantly feel like you have to do things on their schedule? Are you often left feeling like you're not their first option, but maybe their last? If you answered "yes" to any of those questions, there's a good chance you're in what's called a "backburner relationship," and it's exactly what it sounds like.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Satan Made a Handsome Offer to an Attorney

A hard-working attorney was stuck in his office one day with a pile of documents that needed attention. The lawyer didn't even realize that he was the only one left in the office. Suddenly, Satan appeared in front of his work desk and made him an irresistible offer. The devil...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

The Toxic Way Each Zodiac Handles Jealousy In Relationships

Couples should handle jealousy in a respectful, mature way. However, sometimes that doesn’t happen. If your zodiac is going to handle jealousy wrong, this is what they’ll do based on their zodiac sign:. Aries. They will make you choose between them and the other person. Taurus. They will snoop through...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Is Complex PTSD?

Diagnostic criteria for complex PTSD include affect dysregulation and a negative self-concept. Unlike PTSD, flashbacks associated with complex PTSD may not have a strong visual or auditory component. It is possible to be stuck in a trauma response for decades and consider it to be "normal." I have been working...

Comments / 0

Community Policy