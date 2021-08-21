Jaret Patterson gives cleats to HS coach after starring in WFT preseason game
Patterson gives cleats to HS coach after standout preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When playing for the hometown team, there are always going to be a few familiar faces in the crowd. Washington rookie running back and Glenn Dale, Maryland, native Jaret Patterson had a breakout performance in Friday’s preseason game against the Bengals. Before running off the field, he made sure to show his appreciation for one of those familiar faces.wtop.com
Comments / 0