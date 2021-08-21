Last Jew in Afghanistan will stay put in Kabul — despite efforts to rescue him
The last Jewish resident of Afghanistan will be staying put, according to multiple people involved in an international effort to rescue him. Zebulon Simantov, 62, has lived in the country all his life and currently resides in the capital of Kabul where he lives in what remains of the country’s last synagogue. He originally hails from the western city of Herat and previously worked as a restaurant owner and carpet dealer, according to past media reports.nypost.com
