Last Jew in Afghanistan will stay put in Kabul — despite efforts to rescue him

Taliban militants tortured and killed several members of an ethnic minority group as they swept through Afghanistan, a leading human rights charity has said.Witnesses told Amnesty International members of the militant group carried out a massacre of the Hazara minority in early July in Ghazni, about 90 miles southwest of Kabul.Since the killings, the Taliban has taken full control of Afghanistan after entering the capital on Sunday.Its leaders have sought to assure the world that the group has changed from when it was last in power in the late 1990s, when women were prevented from working and criminals had their...