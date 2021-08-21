Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Last Jew in Afghanistan will stay put in Kabul — despite efforts to rescue him

By Jon Levine
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last Jewish resident of Afghanistan will be staying put, according to multiple people involved in an international effort to rescue him. Zebulon Simantov, 62, has lived in the country all his life and currently resides in the capital of Kabul where he lives in what remains of the country’s last synagogue. He originally hails from the western city of Herat and previously worked as a restaurant owner and carpet dealer, according to past media reports.

nypost.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Jews#Taliban#Rescue Mission#Jewish#American#The Post#Semite#Voice Of America#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Taliban ‘tortured and massacred’ men from Hazara minority on march to Kabul

Taliban militants tortured and killed several members of an ethnic minority group as they swept through Afghanistan, a leading human rights charity has said.Witnesses told Amnesty International members of the militant group carried out a massacre of the Hazara minority in early July in Ghazni, about 90 miles southwest of Kabul.Since the killings, the Taliban has taken full control of Afghanistan after entering the capital on Sunday.Its leaders have sought to assure the world that the group has changed from when it was last in power in the late 1990s, when women were prevented from working and criminals had their...
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...
Middle EastDaily Beast

Afghan Journalist: Taliban Brutally Beat a Boy for Wearing Shorts

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban has sparked chaos and bloodshed throughout Afghanistan. And while the Taliban has claimed it will oversee a peaceful transition—one in which women will supposedly have rights under Sharia law—two female Afghan journalists living in the capital city told The Daily Beast that all they’ve witnessed thus far is violence.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Worldhngn.com

Fact Check: Have The Taliban Been Adbucting Girls After Their Takeover of Kabul?

A social media post which has been claiming that the Taliban are abducting young girls was found to be false. Over the past week, an alleged screenshot of a tweet posted by the Al Jazeera news channel circulated online. In the tweet, the publication's English account was seen claiming that the Taliban, who took over Kabul on Aug. 15, have been abducting young girls from their homes.

Comments / 1

Community Policy