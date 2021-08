DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many Louisiana residents are evacuating the state ahead of Hurricane Ida, leaving hotels in surrounding cities like Houston and Atlanta booked up. That’s why some say they’ve ended up at Airbnbs in Dallas. “A [category] one, we were gonna stay. A two, we were going to stay. But a three? We’re going to go,” said Kenn Barnes Jr., a New Orleans resident now in Dallas. He headed out town late Friday night, arriving in North Texas Saturday morning, August 28, at 3 a.m. It’s the first time he’s ever evacuated from a hurricane but has seen many throughout his years living...