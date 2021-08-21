OTD in 2015: Céspedes Hits Three Homers in Colorado
The Mets acquired Yoenis Céspedes at the trade deadline with the hopes he could spark an offense that far too often was barely flickering. Despite his new team moving into first place shortly after his arrival, and building 3.5-game advantage in the NL East, the former Detroit Tiger struggled to get going three weeks in. His .274 average with two homers and eight RBIs in seventy-three at-bats was a lukewarm performance masked by the hot bats around him.metsmerizedonline.com
Comments / 0