The Kanto trio is officially complete with the release of turtle-based water-type, Blastoise, in Pokemon UNITE. Blastoise was one of the original two Pokemon teased for release in Pokemon Unite at the very beginning of the month. It was also arguably the most anticipated addition, according to players, as their disappointment appeared to compound after watching both Gardevoir and the surprise reveal, Blissey, make their way to the roster ahead of it. Now, however, after weeks of waiting, Blastoise's release date has finally been revealed.