Black Twitter Squares Off Against Laila Ali After She Defends Anti-Vaxxers

By Kia Morgan Smith
 7 days ago
Laila Ali got TKO’d by Black Twitter who tore into the undefeated heavyweight boxer after she inserted her opinion defending anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers. Ali, the daughter of Muhammad Ali, was hit with some major backlash after she posted a now-deleted Instagram story on Wednesday saying that the unvaccinated “trust their own immune system like they have been doing their whole lives.” She stated that anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers are exercising a “God-given choice.”

Comments / 30

