Hello everyone! My name is André Morielo and I am a doctorate student in Computer Science and full-stack developer in Brazil. Recently, the company I work at offered to pay for training in DevOps and continuous delivery, since we expect to use some of these concepts and technologies in the near future (Jenkins, Kubernetes, Spinnaker). We already have basic knowledge of Docker, and I feel this course is the one that will help me go to the next level!