BLM RI PAC rallies against LEOBoR in the wake of police videos showing violent arrests
What the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights (LEOBoR) does is “it prevents officers from being held accountable,” said Harrison Tuttle, Executive Director of the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC at a rally outside the Providence Public Safety Complex Friday evening. “What’s going in Providence right now is that we’re seeing our youth being pepper sprayed… our youth being punched and spit on…”upriseri.com
Comments / 17