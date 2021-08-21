Aflibercept Likely to Improve Severity, Complications of Nonproliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
Findings of the PANORAMA randomized clinical trial show that when patients with severe nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy were treated with intravitreal aflibercept, severity improved over 100 weeks and the likelihood of vision-threatening complications significantly reduced. Intravitreal injections of aflibercept may significantly reduce the severity and likelihood of vision-threatening complications in patients...www.ajmc.com
