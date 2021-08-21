Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Aflibercept Likely to Improve Severity, Complications of Nonproliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

By Matthew Gavidia
ajmc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings of the PANORAMA randomized clinical trial show that when patients with severe nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy were treated with intravitreal aflibercept, severity improved over 100 weeks and the likelihood of vision-threatening complications significantly reduced. Intravitreal injections of aflibercept may significantly reduce the severity and likelihood of vision-threatening complications in patients...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aflibercept#Blindness#Fibrosis#Dme Rrb#Jama Ophthalmology#Ci Dme#Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Long-term Statin Use Linked to Glaucoma Onset

Be extra vigilant in patients who have been taking Crestor for longer than three years. Image courtesy of Getty Images. Click image to enlarge. Several investigations have assessed the potential link between statin use and glaucoma onset or progression; however, the findings have been mixed. Looking into this association, a recent study that included middle-aged and elderly Australians found that long-term statin use was associated with a higher risk of glaucoma onset, specifically in users of rosuvastatin, a potent cholesterol-lowering medication.
Diseases & Treatmentsoptometrytimes.com

Impact of sleep on diabetes and diabetic retinopathy

Prescribed sleep hygiene may reduce the risk of severe eye disease and vision loss. Sleep problems are highly prevalent, with nearly half Americans affected each year.1 Episodic sleep abnormalities or parasomnias include sleepwalking and talking, sleep terror disorder, and nightmare disorder. Abnormalities in the amount, quality, or timing of sleep or dyssomnias include entities such as primary and secondary insomnia (prolonged sleep latency or the time it takes to fall asleep or duration of sleep), narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, and sleep disordered breathing (obstructive, central, and mixed sleep apnea, as well as upper airway resistance syndrome.) Interestingly, dyssomnias are strongly linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes and diabetic retinopathy in type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Let’s look at some of these findings.
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

What Is Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Signs and Symptoms of Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) Food impaction (food gets stuck in the esophagus) Reflux symptoms, such as burping, bad taste, regurgitation, or burning, that don’t improve with medicines. Older children may experience:. Trouble swallowing. Food impaction. Poor appetite. Reflux that doesn’t improve with medicines. Poor...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Nephrotic Syndrome Linked With End-Stage Kidney Disease, Cardiovascular Issues

Patients with nephrotic syndrome were far more likely than healthy controls to suffer end-stage kidney disease, particularly if they had focal segmental glomerulosclerosis or membranous nephropathy. People with nephrotic syndrome face significantly higher risk of end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular problems, and death, according to new research. The study, published in...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Progressive fibrosis linked to high mortality in connective tissue disease-ILDs

Progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease was associated with poorer survival in patients with connective tissue disease-associated ILDs, according to new results published in Respiratory Medicine. “Despite the advances in management and treatment, some patients with [connective tissue disease-associated] ILD still develop [pulmonary fibrosing] ILD,” Yu-Hsiang Chiu, from the department of...
Diseases & TreatmentsKUTV

Symptoms and treatments for neuropathy

KUTV — After a year of sitting inside and eating the COVID stress away, who hasn't put on a few pounds? A recent study released by the CDC shows that during COVID, US male obesity rates topped 40%, the highest percentage ever. As a result, cases of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, neuropathy, and even knee problems have increased at an alarming rate.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Autoimmune Disease Associated with Increased Risk of POAG

Several studies have suggested an underlying antibody-mediated mechanism involved in the pathogenesis of glaucoma. To further explore a possible relationship, researchers investigated specifically whether primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) is associated with autoimmune disease (AiD) in ophthalmic surgery patients. They found a higher prevalence of AiD in POAG patients, confirming that an association between the two does exist.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

SGLT2 Inhibitors Added to ESC Guidelines for Treatment of Chronic HFrEF

The 5-year update could help solidify the role of sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors in treating heart failure, years after the first evidence of their effectiveness emerged. Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors empagliflozin (Jardiance) and dapagliflozin (Farxiga) are now recommended for treatment of chronic heart failure with reduced...
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

New Genetic Risk Factors for Osteoarthritis Uncovered

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. Some people call it degenerative joint disease or “wear and tear” arthritis and it occurs most frequently in the hands, hips, and knees. There are no curative treatments available and further understanding of disease cause is needed. Now, an international team of researchers led by Helmholtz Zentrum München report they have discovered new genetic risk factors for the disease and identified high-value drug targets.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Recent Treatment Advances in Retinal Disease

Ophthalmologists highlight recent treatment advances in diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. Albert J. Augustin, MD: I would like to move forward to the next topic of our conversation, the pipeline and future outlook of drug and device therapy. Let’s start with some recent advances. Dr Peto, can you comment on the Yutiq [fluocinolone acetonide] intravitreal implant?
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Flagging molecular biomarkers that predict biologic therapy responses in bowel disease

Thousands of people around the world suffer from chronic bowel diseases. One such common disease is ulcerative colitis (UC), which causes inflammation and sores in the digestive tract of affected individuals. Interestingly, the symptoms of UC are caused by many of the body's natural defense biomolecules gone rogue. A few examples include abnormal elevation of tumor necrosis factor a (TNFα) and integrin levels. To treat UC, doctors prescribe several biologic therapies that act to bring down the elevated levels of these biomolecules.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Renal denervation treatment for use in hypertension patients

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) has released a proceedings document outlining the possible role of renal denervation (RDN) as a therapeutic option to complement medical therapy and lifestyle interventions for patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The document was developed following a multi-disciplinary expert consensus conference comprised of hypertension specialists, nephrologists, general cardiologists, and interventional cardiologists. The conference, organized by SCAI and the National Kidney Foundation earlier this year, was the first of its kind in the United States focused on RDN treatment for hypertension patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about triple therapy for COPD

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a family of lung diseases that make breathing difficult by blocking airflow to the lungs. Triple therapy for COPD combines three drugs to help control the symptoms: an inhaled corticosteroid, a long-acting beta agonist, and a long-acting muscarinic agonist. Currently, there is no cure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy