Book the best base with Culture Trip – and put your best foot forward for party nights in the buzzy city of Fortaleza. Welcome to the capital of the Ceará State, one of the most popular beach destinations in the Northeast of Brazil. Fortaleza is rightly celebrated for its long, demerara-sugar-colored beaches and exhilarating nightlife – streets in the Iracema district throb with bars and forró-music dance clubs. Conveniently, direct flights connect the city to North America and Europe. So book into one of the best hotels in Fortaleza, and you’re ready to roll.