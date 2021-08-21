'Beautiful Event:' New 'Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway' Sign in Godfrey Unveiled
GODFREY - In what was described as a “beautiful event” members of the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Rep. Amy Elik unveiled a new sign for Allison Ringering and children in memory of the late Fire Captain Jake Ringering. The new highway is dedicated as “Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway” on Delmar Avenue in Godfrey with two signs.www.edglentoday.com
