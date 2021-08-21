Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Release Date might be Announced by September 2021

Humble Games revealed this week that they now have an official release date for Flynn: Son Of Crimson on PC and Nintendo Switch. The Studio Thunderhorse developed game is now currently set to be released on September 15th, as you'll have a chance to play through the handcrafted 2D action platformer in about a month. The game will take you on a unique journey of discovery and redemption that will bring back some of those old-school vibes of the SNES/PS1 era of gaming. You can read more about it and check out the latest trailer below!