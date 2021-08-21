Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Sean Rigg custody death: Virtual statue unveiled outside Brixton police station to mark anniversary

By Nadine White
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

A virtual statue has been unveiled outside Brixton police station on the anniversary of Sean Rigg’s death in custody.

The statue, of campaigner Marcia Rigg, Sean’s sister, is the first in a series of “augmented reality statue interventions” through the Holding the Flame initiative.

Sean died following a cardiac arrest while in police custody at the south London police station on 21 August 2008; an inquest later found that officers had used “unsuitable and unnecessary force” on him.

The artwork, by transformative public arts company Aswarm, aims to offer a contemporary alternative to statues across Britain, inviting spectators to listen to, as well as view them.

It is part of a series, 81 Acts of Exuberant Defiance , responding to the 40th anniversary of the Brixton uprising. In the following weeks, the artwork will be available for longer-term public viewing through an app.

The Independent was invited to a private preview event attended by bereaved family members of people who have died following police contact, including campaigner Lee Lawrence, son of Cherry Groce who was shot by the police in her Brixton home in 1985; the mother of Joy Gardner, who died in 1993 after being restrained by police officers in her north London home; and the father of Roger Sylvester, who died in 1999 after slipping into a coma following his arrest in Tottenham, north London.

Guests including Black Lives Matter UK, poet and activist Linton Kwesi Johnson were also present.

Ms Rigg said: “I, along with other families and the community, remember my dear brother Sean, 13 years on, with a vigil with a difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJNUt_0bYrfdIV00

“I am truly honoured and excited to be part of this new, modern-day series of augmented reality statues as a way of celebrating people within our communities. Many families have challenged the system for better change and accountability in our justice system here in the UK, and it is nice to be recognised for the work that we families do.

“Sean died a lonely and traumatic death at the feet of uncaring officers, just like George Floyd and so many others in the UK, the US and globally. We remember them all and they will certainly never be forgotten.”

Following the unveiling, the families walked a short distance up the road to visit the newly-erected Cherry Groce Memorial in Windrush Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpLtm_0bYrfdIV00

Rod Charles, the great-uncle of Rashan Charles who died in 2017 following contact with the Met Police in Dalston, also attended today’s event to show his support to the Rigg family.

“The avoidable loss of life which happened 13 years ago is just as poignant today as it was then – there is no change and it’s important to support the families,” he told The Independent , adding that his own relatives have been left “broken” following Rashan’s death.

Mr Charles is a retired chief inspector who served 30 years in the Metropolitan Police. He joined in 1984 at a time when relations between the police and communities in many parts of London were “difficult”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOUMA_0bYrfdIV00

“I regrettably say that all these years on, in some communities, the relationship with the police is now worse,” he added.

“Police officers have very, very difficult jobs to do. I know about that, having done the job myself. But at the same time there needs to be a focus on the impact when things go wrong, and that focus is definitely missing, and I don’t think it’s an oversight.

“The structure, the policies, many of the characters within the police service and organisations of power do discriminate against other people.

“It’s important for the police to recognise the damage that’s been done and, more often than not, the tragic errors which were avoidable, compounded by the cover-ups afterwards. The onus isn’t on the community to adjust to the police, the onus is on the police service, the paid and trained officers to adapt to their communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38g1M7_0bYrfdIV00

Lucy McKay, from the charity Inquest which provides advice on state-related deaths, described the artwork as “an important step in acknowledging and celebrating the strength and power of bereaved people”.

“Too often our legal systems fail bereaved families and do not provide the truth, justice and accountability that they and the public need following state-related deaths,” she told The Independent.

“However, this does not stop families from being at the forefront of creating positive change in our systems and society.

“Marcia Rigg is one family member who has done just that, as well as other members of the United Families and Friends Campaign and the generations of families who came before them. This work, at a time when families are grieving, is so often hidden and overlooked.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Rigg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Police#Police Station#Brixton#Uk#Aswarm#Cherry Groce Memorial#The Met Police#The Metropolitan Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Grocery & Supermaketfox5ny.com

Man charged after London supermarket goods injected with syringe

LONDON - British police have charged a 37-year-old man after products were injected with syringes in a few London supermarkets. The Metropolitan Police force said Leoaai Elghareeb would appear in court Friday on a charge of contaminating or interfering with goods. Elghareeb was arrested after a man entered three supermarkets...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Public to be granted special access to new Diana statue to mark anniversary of her death

Kensington Palace is adding additional opening hours for members of the public who wish to visit the newly-installed statue of Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death next week.Tuesday will mark 24 years since the Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.Last month, Prince Harry and Prince William reunited at Diana’s former palace to unveil a statue of their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.It has been placed in the Sunken Garden, which was said to be Diana’s favourite place during her time living at the palace.Although...
Mental HealthPosted by
Vice

How a Mental Health Crisis Ended with a Death in Police Custody

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the fatal shooting of Mark Duggan. Duggan is one of many people to have died or been seriously injured during an interaction with British police, yet no officer in the UK has been convicted of murder following a death in custody since 1969, and only two have been found guilty of manslaughter. In ‘Those Left Behind’, we meet British families from different generations who have lost loved ones to police brutality.
Public SafetyBBC

Helen Anderson: Tributes to woman found dead in Guildford

The family of a mother-of-four found dead beside a busy road said she was a "dear sister and daughter" with "a big heart". The body of Helen Anderson, 41, of Finsbury Park, north London, was found in undergrowth beside a slip-road on the A3 in Guildford on Monday. Surrey Police...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Death in custody: woman found dead at Ballarat police station

A woman has died in custody at Ballarat police station just before she was due to appear in court. Victoria police said the 50-year-old was arrested on Thursday and, when officers entered her cell to escort her to the hearing on Friday, they found her unresponsive. They called an ambulance...
HealthShropshire Star

Anti-vaccine passport protest blocks traffic in central London

It is understood protesters are heading towards Clapham Common. Large crowds of protesters have marched through central London and blocked traffic as part of a demonstration against vaccine passports. The Save Our Rights UK group had previously promoted the “medical freedom march”, which would be “standing against mandated vaccines and...
Public SafetyBBC

Man charged with murdering Digbeth clubber on night out

A man has been charged with the murder of a clubber after a night out in Birmingham. Jason Bentley-Morrison, 25, was fatally injured in a fight on Oxford Street, Digbeth, at about 02:45 BST on Sunday. He died later in hospital from a stab wound to his abdomen, a post-mortem...
Societydjmag.com

‘Ask For Angela’ safety initiative to be rolled out across London venues

The 'Ask for Angela' initiative, which aims to make nightlife safer for vulnerable people, is set to be extended across London over the next few weeks. As the capital emerges out of lockdown, and with venues fully open again, many hospitality staff in the city have been newly trained in line with the iniative, which has been launched by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan alongside the Metropolitan Police and Safer Sounds.
AnimalsTelegraph

Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace vandalised by Animal Rebellion activists

Environmental activists vandalised the fountains outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday in an extraordinary attack on the Royal family over its alleged "crimes against animals and the planet". Activists from Animal Rebellion, an Extinction Rebellion sister organisation, daubed red liquid over the Queen Victoria Memorial, turning the water crimson, and left...
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
Grocery & Supermaketfoodsafetynews.com

Police charge man for suspected food contamination

Police in London have arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food at three supermarkets. Metropolitan Police detained Leoaai Elghareeb in Hammersmith and Fulham after foodstuffs at the stores were injected with an as yet unidentified substance via the use of needles. He was charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 27.
Grocery & Supermaketsandiegouniontribune.com

London police make arrest over alleged shop food tampering

LONDON — Police in London arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food in three supermarkets by injecting them with syringes. Local authorities advised shoppers at the stores in the west London area of Hammersmith to throw away their purchases after the suspect was detained on Wednesday night. Authorities have...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
newschain

Man questioned over alleged food contamination at three supermarkets

Packets of cooked chicken breast were among items seized by police as a man faced questioning over allegedly contaminating supermarket products. Officers in forensic suits were seen in Fulham Palace Road, in west London, on Thursday as three stores – a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local – remained closed following reports the suspect was injecting food with needles.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

CCTV shows last sighting of mother and father at Glasgow Airport with their two-year-old daughter 'who they abducted from the care of her grandmother before flying to Spain'

A manhunt is underway for a mother and father suspected of abducting their two-year-old daughter and taking her to Spain as detectives say they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the child's welfare. Kelly Gibson, 35, and Lee Rogers, 39, are believed to have boarded a flight from Glasgow to Alicante...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

William and Kate are 'seriously considering a move to Windsor' to be closer to the Queen as they prepare for a senior role at the heart of The Firm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ‘seriously considering’ a move to Windsor, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The mooted relocation, which would bring the family closer to the Queen, is the most significant sign yet that the couple are preparing to take on a far more senior role at the heart of the Royal Family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy