How do parents qualify for repayment protection in 2022 for child tax credit checks received in 2021?

Parents are realizing there may be a slight chance they have to pay back child tax credits next year, but in some cases they may not need to.

In other cases, they can protect themselves by modifying their details in the Child Tax Credit Update Portal created by the IRS, unenrolling in payments so they just receive the full amount next year, or opting out altogether.

As for qualifying for the repayment protection, certain criteria needs to be met.

The IRS website says, “You won’t qualify for any repayment protection if your modified AGI is at or above the amounts listed below based on the filing status on your 2021 tax return.”

These amounts are:

$120,000 if you are married and filing a joint return or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower;

$100,000 if you are filing as head of household; and

$80,000 if you are a single filer or are married and filing a separate return.

In order to qualify, the following criteria must apply regarding the filers AGI:

$60,000 if you are married and filing a joint return or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower;

$50,000 if you are filing as head of household; and

$40,000 if you are a single filer or are married and filing a separate return.