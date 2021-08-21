FDA Approval on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine May Come Monday
The decision on the final federal approval in the US could mean many more people would get the vaccine. According to reports, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing for a full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine possibly on Monday. Eight months after it was granted an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would set into motion the ability of government bodies, businesses, and individuals to get the vaccine.www.contagionlive.com
