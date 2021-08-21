Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA Approval on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine May Come Monday

By John Parkinson
contagionlive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision on the final federal approval in the US could mean many more people would get the vaccine. According to reports, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing for a full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine possibly on Monday. Eight months after it was granted an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would set into motion the ability of government bodies, businesses, and individuals to get the vaccine.

www.contagionlive.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Eua#American#Defense#Hhs#Md#Cdc#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

CVS Is Getting Rid of This in 90 Percent of Stores

CVS was one of the leaders in the COVID vaccine rollout back in December, when the company worked with long-term care facilities to start vaccinating the most vulnerable people in the U.S. By mid-February, CVS started vaccinating the general public and by April 1, they had doled out 10 million doses across 44 U.S. States. But now, a major change is afoot at CVS's all over the U.S. in regards to the COVID vaccine.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
HealthWashington Post

U.S. is studying whether Moderna vaccine may carry higher risk of rare heart condition

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read. Federal health officials are investigating emerging reports that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine may be associated...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Boston

Moderna Says Its Vaccine’s Protection Does Not Wane After Six Months

"We are pleased ... but recognize that the delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant." The powerful protection offered by Moderna’s COVID vaccine does not wane in the first six months after the second dose, according to a statement with few scientific details that the company released Thursday morning in advance of its earnings call.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Public Healthabc10.com

Why haven't Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines received full FDA approval?

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, while the decision marks an important milestone in encouraging the public to get vaccinated, many are likely wondering, what about the Moderna and J&J vaccines? Why are those not approved yet?. Essentially, the...
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Raises Adverse Event Risk, Though Not as Much as COVID-19

An Israel study estimates vaccinated persons' risk of side effects including myocarditis, relative to the risk brought on by SARS-CoV-2 infection. A nationwide assessment of Israel in the 5 months during initiated COVID-19 vaccine administration showed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2 (Comirnaty) was not associated with increased risk of most adverse events relative to the risk of such events due to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Public Healthfox16.com

Is it safe to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC reports about 1,000 people have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by falsifying information to health care providers. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy