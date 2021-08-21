Cancel
Rochester, MN

Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Ecstasy Seized in Rochester Raids

By Andy Brownell
 8 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrests of three people following two drug raids in Rochester this week. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says large amounts of fentanyl and ecstasy were seized in the raids on Wednesday and Thursday. The first occurred in the 800 block of Forest Hills Drive Southwest and resulted in the arrests of 50-year-old Tasha Stewart and 40-year-old Richard Hill on multiple felony drug charges. Schueller reported that investigators seized 273 ecstasy pills, 17 suspected counterfeit Percocet pills, along with some marijuana and marijuana wax.

Faribault, MN
