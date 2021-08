A woman has sued Starbucks after she reportedly sustained burns from spilling a coffee that was not the one she ordered.Mary Simms filed the lawsuit on 19 August after the injury occurred on 14 April at a Starbucks drive-thru in Tomball, Texas, according to USAToday.In the court documents, Simms alleged that she sustained the injury after she was informed by a Starbucks employee that she had been given the wrong coffee, at which point she stopped her car to hand it back.According to the lawsuit, while Simms was handing the hot coffee back, the lid came off and the liquid...