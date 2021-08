Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen will try to win the historic Travers Stakes for the first time in his career when he sends out Midnight Bourbon on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Earlier this month, the 55-year-old Asmussen became the winningest trainer in North American racing history when he passed Dale Baird for most career victories (9,445), but none of those wins have come in the race known as the "Midsummer Derby." On Saturday, Asmussen's Midnight Bourbon is 9-2 in the 2021 Travers Stakes odds.