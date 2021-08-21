Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

C.J. Stroud named Ohio State starting quarterback

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS — Freshman C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for No. 4 Ohio State in the season opener against Minnesota, coach Ryan Day said Saturday.

Stroud, who had been the apparent leader in the quarterback derby since spring practice, was chosen over fellow second-year player Jack Miller and true freshmen Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers.

“Over the body of work between the spring and then also through preseason, (Stroud) separated himself with his decision-making, his leadership skills, his accuracy,” Day said. “Now, we got to go prepare to go play a game.”

Day wouldn’t say who would be next in line.

“The other guys in the room understand that this is a long season and that room has to be strong,” he said. “We know at Ohio State that it takes everybody in that room, so that room needs to continue to work. It’s a long way to January and that’s been the message. The focus has to continue to be about development, but also to encourage the other guys in that room.”

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Stroud, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, played sparingly in mop-up duty last year behind Heisman-finalist Justin Fields in the pandemic-shortened season. He has yet to throw a pass in a college game.

“I think he knows that this is just an opportunity,” Day said. “It’s not an accomplishment, it’s an opportunity, and I think he looked at it like that. Now we got to go about the business of going to put it on the field.”

Ohio State also named captains this week. They include receivers Chris Olave and Kamryn Babb, offensive lineman Thayer Munford, defensive linemen Haskell Garrett, and Zach Harrison and linebacker Teradja Mitchell. All are first-time captains.

Comments / 0

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
317
Followers
531
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Columbus, OH
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Kyle Mccord
Person
Chris Olave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Heisman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Bowling Green, OHPosted by
The Blade

BGSU football game-by-game predictions for 2021

BOWLING GREEN — Another season in what is an extended rebuilding process is nearly underway for the Bowling Green State University Falcons. BGSU’s football team is coming off an 0-5 coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and one would have to go back to Nov. 2, 2019 to find the Falcons’ most-recent win against Akron at home.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Central Catholic loses to Benedictine, 24-14

EUCLID, Ohio — For the second week in a row, Central Catholic’s football team challenged itself with a powerhouse school from outside the Toledo area. The Irish got off to a quick start, but Cleveland Benedictine controlled the middle two quarters, and it was too much for Central Catholic to overcome.
MLBPosted by
The Blade

Marathon Mud Hens contest suspended

The Toledo Mud Hens clawed their way back from a five-run deficit Saturday against the St. Paul Saints at Fifth Third Field. With one out in the ninth, Spencer Torkelson delivered a game-tying home solo home run to center field.
High SchoolPosted by
The Blade

St. John's stuns Anthony Wayne 22-20 on final play

In a finish for the ages, euphoria ensued on the St. John's Jesuit sidelines when junior quarterback Blake Lichtenberg connected with junior Justyn Toler for a dramatic 10-yard touchdown reception with no time left on the clock as the Titans stunned Anthony Wayne 22-20 on Friday night.
Northwood, OHPosted by
The Blade

Football roundup: Sciffers lifts Lake past Northwood 35-0

Sam Sciffers ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the visiting Lake Flyers blanked the Northwood Rangers 35-0 in the Battle of Lemoyne Road. Sciffers, who ran 13 times for 149 yards, got Lake (1-1) rolling with a 72-yard TD run in the first quarter. After Noah Robie scored on a 3-yard run, he caught a 40-yard TD pass from Sciffers to give the Flyers a 21-0 halftime lead.
MLBPosted by
The Blade

Toledo Mud Hens first baseman, DH Renato Nunez released by the Detroit Tigers

Toledo Mud Hens first baseman and designated hitter Renato Nunez was released by the Detroit Tigers on Friday, the organization announced. His contract was selected by the Tigers on Aug. 11 after Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill were placed on the 10-day injured list. It was his second stint with Detroit this season. With the Tigers he compiled a .189 batting average, .218 on-base percentage, and a .690 on-base plus slugging in 53 at-bats.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Mud Hens rally, defeat St. Paul 4-2

The Toledo Mud Hens widened their first-place lead in the Triple-A East Midwest Division with Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the St. Paul Saints at Fifth Third Field. Toledo (55-42) extended its winning streak to three games and won its second straight against St. Paul (53-45) . The Saints fell to 2½ games back of the Mud Hens for first place in the division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy