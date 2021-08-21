Cancel
Rockland County, NY

Boat owners prepare for the worst as Henri heads toward Rockland County

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

Hurricane Henri is headed north toward the tristate area. It is expected to make landfall on Sunday, producing heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge.

News 12’s Quari Alleyne spoke to one boat owner who spent Saturday making sure that his boat and his home are braced for the storm.

