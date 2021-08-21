Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Why you shouldn’t rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot before it’s your turn

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- In the next month, millions of Americans will get ready to roll up their sleeves for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But when it comes to booster shots, it's not as simple as 'more is more' -- it's also a matter of when. For severely...

Anthony Fauci
Vivek Murthy
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthfollowsouthjersey.com

U.S. Health Officials: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients Should Get Third Booster Shot Eight Months After Second Dose

SOUTH JERSEY — On Wednesday, top government officials announced that Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can receive a third booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine. The effort to put third shots in arms will begin September 20 with healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and other elderly citizens who were vaccinated first.
Women's Healthdeseret.com

Doctor reveals ‘terrifying’ reality of pregnant women with COVID-19

Dr. Akila Subramaniam, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, said she has never seen anything like what’s she has seen recently with pregnant women in the ICU because of COVID-19. Subramaniam told The Daily Beast that her hospital admitted more than 39 pregnant women with...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Public HealthPonca City News

Why are COVID-19 booster shots needed anyway?

Body From the pandemic’s earliest days, scientists have counted on COVID-19 vaccines to lead us out of the international health emergency. But they’ve also been aware that the immunity provided by vaccines might not last very long. The surmise that vaccine-induced immunity would wane quickly was based on previous experience...
PharmaceuticalsSHAPE

New Reports Say You Could Expect to Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot 8 Months After Your Original Vax

Just days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine boosters for immunocompromised people, reports are now circulating that a third COVID-19 booster shot will soon be recommended for most Americans. A potential third jab — which has been a topic of conversation for months as COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide — would likely be administered eight months after an individual received their second shot regardless of age, according to the Associated Press.
Bothell, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID-19 booster shot? Your questions answered

Local pharmacies are now administering booster shots for people who are immune-compromised. All Americans could be eligible for a booster as soon as Sept. 20 if the plan is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Pharmacies in Washington said they see an uptick in people getting vaccinated after the...

