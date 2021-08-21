Indigenous artist re-imagines B.C. provincial flag

The Massachusetts Independent Comic Expo (MICE), now in its eleventh year, was born as a way for Boston-area comics artists and enthusiasts to gather, learn, and honor the artmaking process of comics, aiming its attention less on merch and more on celebrating the creative aspect of the art. Last year, due to the pandemic, they moved the expo online, and this year they’re making an in-person return, albeit on a slightly smaller scale. On August 28-29 from noon-4:30 pm at Starlight Square in Central Square in Cambridge, they’ll be holding Mini-MICE, a free, open-air event bringing together 64 Massachusetts-based comics artists. The workshops and panels are on hold this year, but the exhibitors represent a diverse and highly talented cross-section of local comics artists, including Bryce Davidson, Dave Ortega, Cathy G. Johnson, Cagen Luce, Karl Stevens, Sayyid Lestrade, Sarah Shaw, Joel Christian Gill, and a number of others. MICE is also offering a “mini-grant showcase”: they’ll be offering 30 artists $100 cash awards for “outstanding new mini-comics” to “directly support creators and offset print production costs.” It’s open to comics worldwide, and the submission deadline is September 1. For more information on the grants and a complete schedule of the expo, visit micexpo.org.