Indigenous artist re-imagines B.C. provincial flag

By Cole Schisler
thefreepress.ca
 8 days ago

When Kwakwaka’wakw artist Lou-Ann Neel shared her reimagined flag of British Columbia on social media, she had no idea the design would be so popular. “I’ve had so many people reaching out to me telling me how much they like it. It’s been great,” she said. Neel had thought of...

www.thefreepress.ca

#Art Museum#B C#Wakw#The Union Jack#Indigenous Collections#The Royal Bc Museum#First Nations
Americasthefreepress.ca

Two Indigenous place names restored on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The British Columbia government says two English place names on the Sunshine Coast are changing to reflect the language and culture of local Indigenous Peoples. The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and the Forests Ministry say in a joint statement they’ve been working with the shíshálh Nation on the changes.
Illinois Stateillinois.edu

Illinois artist Ben Grosser's solo show imagines 'Software for Less'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A finite social network asks us to consider how we would use it if posts were a limited resource. “Minus” gives each user 100 posts – for life. Artist Ben Grosser created the experimental artwork to look at what would happen if social media worked to reduce engagement, rather than induce it.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Invisible invader: Indigenous artists respond to the nuclear legacy

At 6.9 feet in height and 6.2 feet in diameter, Ainu artist Kohei Fujito’s iron sculpture, The Singing of the Needle (2021), is an imposing size, with an iron screen bristling with rough spirals barbed with spikes. A painted deer skull is mounted on a pole at its center, surrounded on all sides by the iron screen like it’s being shielded, from some external threat.
Visual ArtPosted by
TheConversationAU

Aboriginal art on a car? How an Indigenous artist and an adventurer met in the 1930 wet season in Kakadu

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains images and names of deceased people. Histories of Indigenous Australia are filled with stories of cross-cultural encounters. Many of these were harsh and brutal, leaving inter-generational wounds that are still healing. Other encounters can be framed around mutual curiosity. Our recent research just published in History Australia has illuminated one such story, a fascinating encounter between two Australian icons: adventurer Francis Birtles and prolific Aboriginal artist Nayombolmi. An early celebrity Born in 1881, Birtles has been described as one of Australia’s first homegrown superstars. In the early 1900s, he crossed the continent,...
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
Boston, MABoston Globe

A Comics expo, a new book on looking with Black artists, and poetry imagining Robert Burns in Jamaica

The Massachusetts Independent Comic Expo (MICE), now in its eleventh year, was born as a way for Boston-area comics artists and enthusiasts to gather, learn, and honor the artmaking process of comics, aiming its attention less on merch and more on celebrating the creative aspect of the art. Last year, due to the pandemic, they moved the expo online, and this year they’re making an in-person return, albeit on a slightly smaller scale. On August 28-29 from noon-4:30 pm at Starlight Square in Central Square in Cambridge, they’ll be holding Mini-MICE, a free, open-air event bringing together 64 Massachusetts-based comics artists. The workshops and panels are on hold this year, but the exhibitors represent a diverse and highly talented cross-section of local comics artists, including Bryce Davidson, Dave Ortega, Cathy G. Johnson, Cagen Luce, Karl Stevens, Sayyid Lestrade, Sarah Shaw, Joel Christian Gill, and a number of others. MICE is also offering a “mini-grant showcase”: they’ll be offering 30 artists $100 cash awards for “outstanding new mini-comics” to “directly support creators and offset print production costs.” It’s open to comics worldwide, and the submission deadline is September 1. For more information on the grants and a complete schedule of the expo, visit micexpo.org.
Florida StateBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Blasts 'Evil, Self-Serving Politicians' In Florida And Texas For Being 'More Interested In Getting Re-Elected Than Saving Lives'

Gene Simmons says that the situation with COVID-19 has become so " life-threatening" that he favors vaccine mandates. As cases rise nationwide due to the high number of unvaccinated Americans and the highly transmissible delta variant of the novel coronavirus, the KISS bassist/vocalist says that he supports mandatory vaccines as a potential solution.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Surgeries are cancelled in WA with hospitals at 'breaking point' despite ZERO Covid cases - as Mark McGowan lashes Gladys Berejiklian and warns hundreds would die if he opened the border

The Western Australian healthcare system is already 'on its knees' despite not having a single Covid case in hospital, with officials forced to postpone half of all elective surgeries. Despite having one of the lowest rates of coronavirus transmission in the world and over a year and a half to...
Posted by
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
LifestylePosted by
The Atlantic

What I Learned When I Rented My Parents’ Former Home as an Airbnb

Two summers ago, my siblings and I found my late parents’ former house in northern Vermont listed on Airbnb. Once we got over our shock—“Wait! That’s our house!”—we immediately made reservations to rent it for a family vacation. The new owners had known my parents and generously waived our rental fee upon realizing who we were. The online description—“rustic retreat”—brought back memories of countless family gatherings of summers past: taking long walks, swimming in the lake, eating local corn and blueberry pie. I remembered hanging out together on the deck that extended into my parents’ gentle, south-sloping meadow like a pier, appreciating the peaceful view of hay fields, spruce trees, mountains, and an ever-changing sky.
Visual ArtEureka Times-Standard

‘Imagination and Crisis’

College of the Redwoods will present “Imagination and Crisis,” an exhibition of environmentally themed abstract paintings by Alabama-based artist Bryce Speed, from Aug. 30 to Oct. 14. A Zoom gallery walk-through and live Q&A by the artist will take place on Aug. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. To register...
MuseumsAsia Media

Check out exhibit by Indigenous artist Brian Jungen at the Hammer Museum

The Hammer Museum’s Contemporary Collection is currently showcasing Brian Jungen’s “The Evening Redness in the West,” an installation of consumer goods and materials which questions depictions of Native American experience in popular culture. Informed by the artist’s Dane-zaa First Nations heritage and influenced by Indigenous craft and iconography, the work...
Scienceredlakenationnews.com

Grizzly Bear Territories in Canada Match Maps of Indigenous Language Families

For millennia, Indigenous cultures in North America have had a close bond with nature. Now, new research has found three genetically distinct grizzly bear territories align with maps of where specific First Nations languages are used in coastal British Columbia. In other words, the grizzlies appear to remain in regions populated by certain indigenous groups.
Politicsthefreepress.ca

38 B.C. communities receive millions in provincial funding for flood planning

Another 38 communities throughout B.C. have been awarded funding for flood planning. The $77-million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is a program that has provided funding to First Nations and local governments for projects to better prepare for, mitigate and respond to emergencies. CEPF, administered through the Union of BC...
Animalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Colorfully-Dyed Sheep In Scotland?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows sheep in Scotland with their wool dyed different colors. The image has been digitally altered to make the sheep’s wool colorful. The original photo shows white-wooled sheep in the U.S. Fact Check:. Featured in the viral picture is a flock of sheep, each...

