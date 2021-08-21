Cancel
Presidential Election

Who will believe Joe Biden now?

By RICH LOWRY
Times-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden did to himself what his opponents couldn’t — shredded his own credibility in a high-profile, hugely consequential matter that won’t be forgotten. No memos from the desk of Donald J. Trump, no RNC talking points, no right-wing Twitter memes or excoriating floor speeches by Republican senators possibly could have had the effect on Biden of Biden himself selling and defending his Afghanistan policy in terms instantly discredited by unforgettable and horrifying images on the ground this week.

