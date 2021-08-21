Review: Seed of Life
Up until the writing of this review. Every minute leading up to it. I could not, for the life of me, decide whether or not I actually enjoyed Seed of Life. Lumia is a dying planet with a fading sun. You play as Cora who, along with her grandfather, are some of the last remaining people. While the world may be on the brink of complete collapse, Cora knows there is hope. She knows that a seed of life is still out there, inextricably linked to the source of all life, Lumium. This alien device is the last hope of her world. And so she heads out, in the footsteps of her grandfather. To rekindle the light in a world being consumed by darkness.moviesgamesandtech.com
