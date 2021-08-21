Review: Seed of Life

It has been a rather dismal time for me as a Doctor Who fan in recent years with the TV show at its lowest quality and popularity yet since the show was rebooted and brought back to TV and just 2 years away from the 60th Anniversary. For a while now, and if you have read any of my Reviews of the more recent series, Doctor Who just has failed to feel very “Who” at all. One aspect to the show that has always surprised me is that in this time when gaming has never been better with multiple gaming platforms now excelling over previous generations yet, Doctor Who has enjoyed very little presence if at all on them. Thankfully this has now changed with the release on main consoles and PC of a previously only mobile game for Android and iOS game “The Lonely Assassins”.