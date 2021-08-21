Cancel
MLB

Gardner injury, Nestor Cortes a shining star, Luke Voit demands attention

By Alexander Wilson
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees have won eight consecutive games, plastering the Minnesota Twins with 10 runs on Friday evening. With Nestor Cortes Jr. starting on the mound, he lasted 7.0 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. On the season, Cortes hosts a 2.56 ERA, displaying one of the most surprising performances of the season. The Yankees have desperately needed more starting pitching talent with several players working their way back from injury, and Cortes offered that and much more.

New York State
Aaron Boone
Anthony Rizzo
Dj Lemahieu
Nestor Cortes Jr.
Luke Voit
Brett Gardner
