When I first heard of the Gossip Girl remake, I was excited, very excited. We all had a tough year and what could be better than a revival of one of our favorite shows. Gossip Girl did its job as a teen television drama: distract you from your own life and made you far too interested in the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite. (see what I did there ;) The new Gossip Girl does the opposite of that. There are storylines so boring that make me want to fill out my Study Abroad application that I've been neglecting since June. In reality, not that boring but you get the idea.