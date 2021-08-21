Cancel
VanEck and ProShares Back Out of ETH Futures ETF Filings

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

Asset management companies VanEck and ProShares have withdrawn their filings for Ether (ETH) futures exchange traded funds (ETFs). They both amended their respective applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) only days after the initial filings. Both firms applied to launch ETH-based ETFs on August 18. However, by August 20, the companies requested to back out. At time of press, neither firm had given a reason as to their withdrawal.

cryptocoingossip.com

