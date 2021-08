Many people gain weight for a variety of different reasons, whether this might be due to stress or grief, an injury or even low self esteem. Dealing with the effects of weight gain isn’t easy, as you can expect to experience joint pain and fatigue, trouble sleeping, low confidence and an increased risk of health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and more. Thankfully, figuring out how to gain back control over your waistline doesn’t have to be as tricky as you might expect, as there are a few simple ideas that you can make the most of to transform the way that you look and feel. Rather than follow a fad diet that leads to eventual weight regain, utilize the tips below to achieve sustainable weight loss!