Plans to open a MyPillow store in Columbus, Ohio, has been met with fierce opposition from area liberals opposed to the company's Trump-loving CEO Mike Lindell. The Columbus Dispatch reports that a group of investors is planning to open the store in the city's Clintonville neighbourhood, where it will carry exclusively MyPillow brand products. Area liberals and progressives have voiced their opposition to the store and have had hostile exchanges with the investment team that hopes to open the store. Roy Hanna, one of the investors, told the paper that the opposition was just a small group of vocal...