Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Arietta of Spirits Review – Baby’s First Zelda

By Stephan Adamus
cogconnected.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRarely do I review a game that I know absolutely nothing about beforehand. As a retro-loving game player, it was a pretty good indication that I was in for a treat when I read that the physical version of the game I was soon to review would come with a Super Nintendo-style box. At the very least, I knew the hearts of Arietta of Spirit’s developers were in sync with mine. Sadly, retro aesthetics are where Arietta of Spirits’ strengths end.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Games#Wasps#Spirits Review#Super Nintendo#Jrpg#Jprg#Crosscode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesArkansas Online

OPINION | REVIEW: 'Death's Door' — A fun Zelda homage

When a creative work bears an obvious resemblance to a well-known predecessor it runs the risk of being labeled derivative. However, if the work in question stirs us, we often consider it a love letter to its inspirational sources. Happily, "Death's Door," the new action adventure game about a hardworking,...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) - Review

Ten years after it launched, Skyward Sword remains one of the more polarizing Zelda adventures. It's one of the few games in the 35-year-old franchise that simply defies consensus. Some fans love it deeply for its stellar story, intricate dungeons, and tactile combat, while others hold it in contempt for its linear design, reused areas, and motion controls. While Zelda adherents will probably never find common ground, one thing should be clear to all: the HD remaster The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is the absolute best way to experience the game.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Zelda’s Study: Armos Knight species overview

Stubborn monsters and creatures abound in the Zelda series. Some foes hit hard. Some foes simply refuse to go down and stay down. And some foes are a challenging combination of both. The Armos Knights are a perfect example of the third option. Armos Knights are living statues that have...
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Quake’, ‘DOOM Slayers Collection’, ‘Arietta of Spirits’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 20th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got summaries of all of the new releases of the day. That includes the pair of surprise launches that came in after I went home yesterday: Quake and DOOM Slayers Collection. But if you’re not into the whole shooting thing, don’t worry. There are a lot of other games to look at today. We’ve also got the lists of incoming and outgoing sales to look at, though they’re a little on the smaller side for a Friday. Well, that’s how it is. Let’s go to it!
Video Games1027coyotecountry.com

Nintendo’s ‘Legend of Zelda’ Game sells for $411K

Someone donated a sealed copy of Nintendo’s classic game ‘Legend of Zelda’ to Goodwill. The non-profit organization in Connecticut sold the classic game through an auction for $411,000. The organization says this is the most expensive thing that the website has sold. The money will be used to build a...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar Review – Die Another Day

I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar Review. 2016’s I Expect You to Die earned high marks from gamers and reviewers alike for its fun spy-thriller gameplay, great writing and slick production values. The sequel, I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar doesn’t necessarily push the series in bold new directions but it does deliver another worthwhile and well-crafted VR adventure that’ll have you once again using your wits to escape from sticky situations (and yes, still dying A LOT).
Video Gamescogconnected.com

A Wake Inn: Rebooked Puts the VR Horror Game on PC

There are pros and cons of VR games. For one, they have the potential to be a totally new kind of interactive and immersive experience that PC and console games do not offer. On the other hand, they are made for a very exclusive demographic and a ton of people will miss out on some gems of gaming because not a lot players have the hardware.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Goodboy Galaxy coming to Switch and Game Boy Advance

Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, Goodboy Galaxy is coming to Switch and Game Boy Advance. You did indeed read that correctly: Nintendo’s classic portable system will be receiving this new title once development is all wrapped up. Goodboy Galaxy is a new exploration-focused adventure platform game inspired by classics...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Tetragon Review – An Addictive World Turning on Its Axis

Tetragon is a 2D puzzle platformer that drops you, quite literally, into an entirely new world. One that’s complex and full of surprises. Let me set the scene. You’re in an alternate plane of existence, as Lucios, on a journey to find your son Jerry. The only thing that stands in your way is the completion of a puzzle…or two….or three. Honestly, be prepared to get completely sucked into this magical world because you’ll be here a while. It’s just that addictive.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Encased Shows off the Stranger Ways to Play in New Gameplay Trailer

I haven’t had the chance to play Encased yet, but a new gameplay trailer certainly makes me want to. The trailer showcases some of the stranger ways to play this isometric RPG, such as having low intelligence, never talking to anyone, killing everyone, or being a complete pacifist. It seems...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Astria Ascending Has a Beautiful and Fantastical Setting

With the help of some Final Fantasy veterans, Astria Ascending is an upcoming JRPG to keep your eyes on. From its drop-dead gorgeous visuals to its score by veteran composer Hitoshi Sakimoto (most famous for Final Fantasy 12 and Vagrant Story), entering the world of Orcanon is a treat for the senses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy