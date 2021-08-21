Arietta of Spirits Review – Baby’s First Zelda

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 20th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got summaries of all of the new releases of the day. That includes the pair of surprise launches that came in after I went home yesterday: Quake and DOOM Slayers Collection. But if you’re not into the whole shooting thing, don’t worry. There are a lot of other games to look at today. We’ve also got the lists of incoming and outgoing sales to look at, though they’re a little on the smaller side for a Friday. Well, that’s how it is. Let’s go to it!