US Manufacturing Shipments Set To Rebound In 2021

CLEVELAND, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US manufacturers' shipments in nominal terms are forecast to advance 3.8% per year through 2025 from a depressed 2020 base, according to Manufacturing: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Rising prices - especially for chemicals and petroleum products - are expected to contribute to value gains. An expected uptick in oil prices and natural gas prices is expected to boost feedstock and fuel costs for plastic, rubber, and chemical suppliers.

Manufacturing shipments in nominal terms are expected to rise 6.0% in 2021 as the economy recovers, partially reversing a decline of 6.7% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to delay community transmission caused a sharp contraction in economic activity, leading to significant changes or reductions in most manufacturing sectors. For example, all of the Big 3 US car manufacturers suspended production in mid-March; none restarted until nearly the end of April. The shutdowns and subsequent consumer income and job losses pushed motor vehicle sales 15% below 2019 levels in 2020 and drove production to fall 18%. In 2021, motor vehicle production is forecast to rise 6.9%, while sales are projected to increase 5.3%. The difficulty of obtaining enough computer chips in the motor vehicle sector is preventing faster gains in production and sales in 2021.

These and other key insights are featured in Manufacturing: United States . This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US manufacturers' shipments in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) US dollars. Total nominal shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

  • transport equipment
  • metal and mineral products
  • electrical and electronic products
  • machinery
  • other durable goods, such as wood products, medical equipment and supplies, and furniture and fixtures
  • food and beverages
  • chemical and allied products
  • petroleum and coal products
  • plastic and rubber products
  • other nondurable goods such as pharmaceutical and related products, paper products, textile products and apparel, and tobacco

To illustrate historical trends, total nominal and real shipments, the various segments, trade, and the broad dollar index are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

This report includes both final products and interim components of those final products. Thus, total and segment values are subject to various degrees of double-counting. Re-exports of manufactured goods are excluded from demand and trade figures.

More information about the report is available at:

About Freedonia Focus ReportsEach month, The Freedonia Group - a division of MarketResearch.com - publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Industrials reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output
  • segmentation by products and markets
  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators
  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts
  • a survey of the supply base
  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact: Corinne Gangloff +1 440.842.2400 cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-manufacturing-shipments-set-to-rebound-in-2021-301359928.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Manufacturing Growth To Support US Polystyrene Demand

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for polystyrene resin in the US is forecast to see modest annual increases in volume terms through 2025, according to Polystyrene: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from growth in the manufacture of products that utilize polystyrene such as building products, appliances, electrical equipment, and furniture. Product introductions - such as more environmentally friendly polystyrene resins - will also spur gains. Continued developments in polystyrene recycling and expanding use of recycled content will improve polystyrene's environmental profile and support the resin's use. However, limited existing infrastructure for such recycling will prevent faster growth in the recycling of polystyrene foam. Further demand gains will be limited by competition from more environmentally friendly resins, such as polylactic acid (PLA), and from other resins and materials such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and paper and paperboard. Finally, state and municipal bans, and voluntary corporate bans on single-use polystyrene foam in products such as disposable drinking cups and food takeout containers will also limit gains.

