Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s DART spacecraft moves closer to launch

By Satsuki Then
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RT3X_0bYqfcPj00

NASA has been hard at work on multiple missions, and one of those missions is called DART. Earlier this month, the spacecraft was sitting in the middle of its cleanroom, having its solar arrays coiled into a pair of cylinders on each side of the spacecraft. As DART gets closer to launch, NASA is talking about some of the technology that will be used for the mission.

The spacecraft has an internal imaging device known as Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical (DRACO) navigation underneath its panels. Engineers are very close to completing the integration for the spacecraft, getting it one step closer to launch. DART is an interesting mix of existing and new technologies, with some of the technology being demonstrated aboard a spacecraft for the first time.

DART, or Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is an experimental spacecraft meant to help NASA determine if the kinetic impact of technology can redirect an asteroid. NASA and other agencies worldwide are working hard on technologies that will allow them to deflect an asteroid if one was detected on a collision course with Earth. The mission will see DART fly directly into a smaller asteroid at a speed of about 15,000 miles per hour.

The goal of the impact is to change the course of the asteroid and determine if an impact is sufficient to redirect an asteroid. NASA tracks all sorts of celestial objects and has identified about 40 percent of all potentially hazardous asteroids larger than 459 feet in size.

While a small spacecraft like DART isn’t likely to deflect a very large asteroid that poses a significant danger to our planet, trying it on a smaller asteroid will show if the technique is viable at all. DRACO is a critical instrument for the mission and will capture images of the target asteroid called Dimorphos. Among the images it captures will be a last-second glimpse of its own impact site on the asteroid, which NASA says is critical to determining the effectiveness of the mission. The spacecraft’s target is about 6.8 million miles away from the earth.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacecraft#Asteroid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Kaboom! Satellites capture the exact moment Japan's underwater Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano erupts, shooting steam and gas 54,000 ft into the air

NASA has shared incredible satellite images of Japan's underwater volcano, Fukutok-Okanoba, shooting a plume of gas and steam from 80 feet below the surface and up to the lower boundary of the stratosphere. The images were captured by the Japanese geostationary satellite Himawari 8 and NASA's sensor on the Landsat...
Mars, PASpaceNews.com

NASA Mars smallsat mission passes review

WASHINGTON — A smallsat Mars mission that had to revise its plans after it lost its initial ride has won NASA approval to move into full-scale development. NASA announced Aug. 20 that the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (EscaPADE) had passed an agency review called Key Decision Point C, allowing it to move into its final design and construction of its instruments.
Pasadena, CAscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Sees Potential Martian “Road” Ahead

Ask any space explorer, and they’ll have a favorite photograph or two from their mission. For Ken Farley, the project scientist for NASA’s Perseverance rover, one of his current favorites is a color image of “South Seítah,” an area the mission’s science team had considered potentially worthy of a rover visit. The agency’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter took the image during its 12th and most recent flight, on August 16.
Aerospace & Defensemspoweruser.com

Cost of $499 Starlink terminal set to plunge

One of the major barriers to entry to using SpaceX’s Starlink satellite-based ISP has been the cost of the terminal, which uses a phase-array antenna and which costs $499 (and reportedly costs Starlink more than $1300 to manufacture.) Despite the initial setup cost Elon Musk’s SpaceX still managed to ship...
Astronomyadafruit.com

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Finds A Changing Landscape #SpaceSaturday

Curiosity landed on Mars nine years ago. It has dutifully reported back from the red planet, bringing amazing images of a world we hope to one day visit. Here are its latest images, via the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory:. NASA’s Curiosity rover explores Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall (8-kilometer-tall) mountain within...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Weather Channel

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Successfully Completes Final Testing; Ready for Shipment to Launch Site

NASA's much-awaited James Webb Space Telescope has successfully completed its final tests, the US space agency has said. Engineering teams have completed Webb's long-spanning comprehensive testing regimen at Northrop Grumman's facilities. The telescope is now being prepared for shipment to its launch site, and will be completed in September, NASA...
Technologydailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Alien-Planet Signals Buried in NASA Spacecraft Data

Perhaps someday in the near future the first signal from an alien intelligence will be detected by artificial intelligence. The future of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for finding exoplanets hidden in datasets was paved by one such algorithm developed by the University of Texas at Austin in partnership with Google in 2019 to probe the entire Kepler 2 data set of approximately 300,000 stars. The method is equally applicable to Kepler’s successor planet-hunting mission, TESS, which launched in April 2018.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

A probe records ‘melodies’ from space when flying over Venus (VIDEO)

Two spacecraft that flew over Venus in early August sent images and measurements of the neighboring planet back to Earth. Among the data collected by the European Space Agency (ESA), the acoustic picture left by the approach to the dense atmosphere of that planet, completely covered by clouds, stands out.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Astra’s Apollo Fusion Thruster Ignites on First Attempt in Orbit with Spaceflight

Ignition demonstrates technology-proven and cost-effective electric propulsion (EP) system. ALAMEDA, Calif., August 24, 2021 (Astra Space/Spaceflight Inc. PR) — Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), today announced the successful orbital ignition of its Apollo Fusion thruster on board the Spaceflight Sherpa-LTE1 orbital transfer vehicle (OTV). The Sherpa OTV launched June 30 from SpaceX’s Transporter-2 mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida. After successfully deploying all rideshare payloads, Spaceflight commissioned the Apollo Fusion thruster, representing Astra’s first attempt at firing the thruster in orbit, marking a significant technical milestone.
Van Horn, TXparabolicarc.com

SwRI Tests Liquid Acquisition Device Aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard Rocket

August 26, 2021 — A Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) experiment was performed aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital rocket today, which launched from Van Horn, Texas. Five variations of the tapered liquid acquisition device (LAD), which is designed to safely deliver liquid propellant to a rocket engine from fuel tanks, were aboard the rocket to evaluate their performance in microgravity.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Rocket Report: Webb telescope ready for launch, LOX shortage slows SpaceX

Welcome to Edition 4.13 of the Rocket Report! While there may be a LOX shortage in launch, there is no shortage of launch news this week. So this report runs long. As always, we welcome reader submissions, and if you don't want to miss an issue, please subscribe using the box below (the form will not appear on AMP-enabled versions of the site). Each report will include information on small-, medium-, and heavy-lift rockets as well as a quick look ahead at the next three launches on the calendar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy