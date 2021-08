Baseball might be a game for the 'boys of summer,' but when it comes to amateur baseball there really isn't a limit to how long someone can play, i.e. Tink Larson of Waseca. Former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie has a way to go to reach that point. But the 48-year-old is playing amateur baseball for the Loretto Larks, swayed to put on his cleats again due to a pair of his sons playing on the squad.