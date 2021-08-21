Police investigating possible shooting at officers in Phoenix

UPDATE: Officers have concluded their search in the area. Roads are reopened.

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that was possibly aimed at them Saturday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers were making a traffic stop in the area of 95th Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said when the officers got out of their vehicle, they heard several gunshots nearby.

The officers believe the shots were directed at them. No one was injured during the incident.

Officials searched the area and temporarily closed down I-10 at 83rd Avenue to investigate. The freeway is currently open.

