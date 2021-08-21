One Killed, One Hospitalized In Rollover Crash On I-394

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rollover crash Saturday morning on I-394 left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Illinois State Police say around 4:20 a.m. a Chevrolet truck and a Honda accord were both traveling south in the right lane when the truck rear-ended the Accord, causing both vehicles to roll over. The truck ended up on its roof right in the middle of the expressway, and the Accord ended up in a ditch next to the highway.

The driver of the truck, Ruben Chavez, 26, from Grand Haven, Michigan, was hospitalized due to minor injuries.

The driver of the Accord, Hanna Fernando, 40, from Markham, Illinois, was pronounced dead on the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed at Glenwood-Dyer Road for about six hours for the investigation and were reopened around 10:05 a.m.

Chavez was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.