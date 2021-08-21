Cancel
Hickman County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Hickman by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hickman The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Hickman County in middle Tennessee Central Lewis County in middle Tennessee Western Maury County in middle Tennessee * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 941 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Hampshire, Williamsport, Gordonsburg, Primm Springs, Santa Fe and Kimmins.

alerts.weather.gov

