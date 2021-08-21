Minneapolis City Council overrides mayor’s veto of public safety ballot language
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis City Council used a veto override Friday to set ballot language for the proposed public safety charter amendment. Mayor Jacob Frey twice vetoed the language and accused council members of a lack of transparency. The approved language asks voters whether the city should “replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety?”kfgo.com
