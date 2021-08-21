Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts vs. Vikings: 6 things to watch in preseason Week 2

By Kevin Hickey
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7CWE_0bYqUBav00

The Indianapolis Colts are set to visit the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday for a preseason Week 2 matchup.

As the preseason ramps up, the Colts will be looking to cut down their roster to 80 players following the Week 2 matchup. Those cuts will be made on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

From specific player developments to positional battles, here are six things to watch during the preseason game on Saturday:

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

1

QB Battle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015EEE_0bYqUBav00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Get comfortable because this is going to be the theme all preseason. As starter Carson Wentz is itching to get back on the field following foot surgery, two young quarterbacks in Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger have been battling for reps.

Eason is seemingly in the lead after a strong start in his debut during the preseason opener. Ehlinger will be getting the start against the Vikings on Saturday after showing some promise as well during the opener. How these two quarterbacks compete and show development will be the topic of conversation until Wentz returns.

2

Left Tackle Rotation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddjlZ_0bYqUBav00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts are also waiting on starting left tackle Eric Fisher to return from rehab following offseason Achilles surgery. While they do that, the trio of Julién Davenport, Will Holden and Sam Tevi have been competing for the starting role.

It hasn’t been that great of a showing from any of the three during training camp and the preseason opener. If none of them show any development on Saturday, the concern will only continue to grow.

3

First-Round Pick's Debut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eI2m_0bYqUBav00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts are expected to trot out their starters for the second preseason game of the year and when they do that, first-round pick Kwity Paye is expected to be among them. How much he will play remains to be seen, but the Michigan product has been lighting up camp.

Paye missed the preseason opener due to an ankle sprain so this will be the first look he gets against a live opponent. Excitement is in the air for the No. 21 overall pick.

4

Starting Reps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OWFW_0bYqUBav00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts held out the majority of starters during the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. That won’t be the case on Saturday against the Vikings. Both teams are expected to play their starters for at least part of the game.

With a shortened preseason, the Colts will want to make sure the starters have enough reps together before the regular season arrives. How much that will be isn’t clear. It could be a quarter. It could be an entire half or even a bit more. But this will be the first time the majority of the starters are all on the field together in 2021.

5

WR Competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8AtD_0bYqUBav00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

It is well known that the first four spots in the wide receiver room are essentially locked up between Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal. Finding the best players for the final one or two spots will be determined greatly by the preseason games.

As it stands, rookie Mike Strachan has exploded during camp and flashed even more during the preseason opener. He had three receptions for 57 yards, including a 32-yard contested catch down the field. He appears to be a favorite for one of the final spots.

Undrafted rookies Tyler Vaughns and Tarik Black have also made plays while special teams ace Ashton Dulin has just returned from an injury that’s forced him to miss the majority of training camp. Saturday’s game could help some players create more separation in the competition.

6

Getting A Leg Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svqjx_0bYqUBav00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Both kickers Rodrigo Blankenship and Eddy Pineiro have been perfect throughout training camp and the preseason. Whether in practices or in the games, neither player has missed a kick. If it remains this way, the incumbent in Blankenship likely gets the nod. But it will be interesting to see if either one creates separation in the competition.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Black
Person
Mike Strachan
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Tyler Vaughns
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Minnesota Vikings#Twitter#Holden#First Round Pick#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLchatsports.com

What in the world are the Minnesota Vikings thinking?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Wednesday that some of the team’s starters are going to play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday. Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings decided to sit 30 of their top players out for their first 2021 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
NFLallfans.co

Vikings add an intriguing new wide receiver to their roster

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the addition of rookie free-agent wide receiver Warren Jackson. Heading into this summer’s training camp, depth at wide receiver was among the biggest concerns some had for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are set at the top of their wide receiver depth chart with...
NFLbeckershospitalreview.com

Hospital cuts ties with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over vaccine stance

Holland (Mich.) Hospital has cut ties with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, ESPN reported Aug. 6. Holland Hospital, which used the Michigan State alumnus as a spokesperson, said it will end the relationship because of comments he recently made about the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Cousins, who reportedly is not vaccinated against COVID-19, returned from quarantine after being in contact with a teammate who was exposed to COVID-19 and said whether he will get vaccinated is "a very private health matter" and that he is "going to keep it as such," ESPN reported.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings make more roster moves

Minnesota needed to cut its roster down to 80 players by Tuesday, and that’s exactly what the team did. But the Vikings haven’t stopped making cuts there. Minnesota waived T Evin Ksiezarczyk and waived/injury settlement K Riley Patterson. Patterson was waived/injured earlier this offseason. This settlement makes it so that...
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 veteran QBs who could be the Vikings backup for the 2021 season

Before the 2021 season begins, the Minnesota Vikings could be looking to add a veteran quarterback to be their No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. With less than a month until their first game of the 2021 season, the amount of uncertainty surrounding the No. 2 quarterback position for the Minnesota Vikings is pretty unsettling.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Kirk Cousins could be forced to get vaccinated or not play in 2021

The NFL is reportedly trying to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for players, which could have a large impact on the Minnesota Vikings this season. It’s widely known that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he is one of multiple Vikings players that have still not received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as the team gets ready for their first regular-season game that is less than a month away.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Everson Griffen addresses anti-Kirk Cousins tweets after rejoining Vikings

Defensive end Everson Griffen is back where he wanted to be with the Minnesota Vikings, but he will have to do some damage control before he can get settled in. In January, Griffen posted several tweets critical of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and implied that coach Mike Zimmer didn’t want the quarterback to begin with. Those tweets have since been deleted, and Griffen made clear in July that he regretted sending them.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

5 bold predictions for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 season

The Minnesota Vikings are returning a largely similar roster to the one they had a season ago in 2021. Mike Zimmer remains as the head coach and Kirk Cousins is entering his fourth year with the franchise. There is a ton of hype surrounding second-year wideout, Justin Jefferson, especially after he broke the rookie receiving yards record in 2020.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Patrick Peterson Joined the Vikings for One Main Reason

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson embarked on a second act to his career, departing the desert after 10 seasons, eight Pro Bowls, and three First-Team All-Pro selections. On St. Patrick’s Day, Patrick Peterson chose the Minnesota Vikings as the destination for that next chapter. The 31-year-old was nowhere near...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Implications for Vikings from Gardner Minshew Trade to Eagles

NFL roster cuts are on the horizon — every team must shrink to 53 men by August 31 — so roster moves are happening as the preseason winds down. A trade hit the NFL news stratosphere on Saturday morning as the Americana-laced Gardner Minshew was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-Round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts will play their second preseason game of 2021 on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against the Vikings. Below is the Colts' unofficial depth chart for the week:. Note: Players in italics are on Active/PUP or Active/NFI. OFFENSE. » WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan, Quartney...

Comments / 0

Community Policy