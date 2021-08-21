Cancel
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County Schoools Gets Approval To Continue " SmartMusic"

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MURFREESBORO) The instruction and curriculum department received approval from the Rutherford County School Board to purchase continued access to SmartMusic. The online platform provided by MakeMusic is for all instrumental music teachers and, more importantly, students enrolled in middle and high school instrumental music courses for the 2021–2022 school year. SmartMusic allows teachers to assign students a piece of music to learn, which they will be performing in band or orchestra, and the student can access the lesson online at home. The program teaches the students how to effectively practice.

