Dolphins vs. Falcons: 13 Players to Watch

The Miami Dolphins play their only home preseason game Saturday when they face the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. As always in these games, the final score wasn't nearly as important as the evaluation of the players and positional units.

As we did before the game against the Chicago Bears last week, we've come up with 13 players to watch — not intentionally, but maybe as an ode to Dan Marino.

Here we go:

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

Let's face it, the starting quarterback always is going to be a player to watch. Tua is coming off a very impressive preseason debut and it'll be interesting to see whether he can build on it against the Falcons.

RB SALVON AHMED

Ahmed probably has been the most impressive of the running backs in camp and he had a great performance against the Bears, though it did come against the backup defensive players. He's got a chance to put himself in line for a bigger role in the running back rotation if he continues to produce in the preseason, and preferably against starters.

WR KIRK MERRITT

With all the injuries at wide receiver, Merritt has gotten a chance to flash in practice and he's done just that. It's questionable whether he's done enough to give himself a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster, which is why he certainly could help his cause with a big outing against Atlanta.

TE HUNTER LONG

There's no guarantee that Long will play considering he's only recently begun doing extensive work at practice, but his performance in the joint practice against the Falcons on Thursday was really impressive and left us wanting to see him more in competitive situations.

T AUSTIN JACKSON

Fair or not, Jackson is the one offensive lineman with the spotlight on him after a shaky performance in pass protection against the Bears. And, again fair or not, the fact he was a first-round pick just a year ago will make the scrutiny more intense. A bounce-back game against Atlanta would be huge.

T GREG LITTLE

The game against the Falcons should provide some kind of picture as to what the Dolphins got when they traded for Little earlier this week. His playing time might be limited considering he's had only two practices with his new team, but he absolutely should see action.

G/T LIAM EICHENBERG

In terms of scrutiny, Eichenberg shouldn't stand far behind Jackson after the Dolphins gave up a 2022 third-round pick to move up eight spots in the second round to get him. The book on Eichenberg heading into the draft was that he was about as NFL-ready as any offensive lineman available, though he's been firmly entrenched with the second team for the better part of a week.

G DURVAL QUEIROZ NETO

We had Queiroz on this list last week, but he unfortunately ended up not playing against the Bears. Hopefully, he'll be in the lineup against Atlanta, so we can get some kind of feel for his improvement.

DE JASON STROWBRIDGE

The 2020 fifth-round pick had a very quiet rookie season and he's had a very quiet second training camp as well. It's not farfetched to suggest he might need good performances in the final two preseason games to lock down his spot on the 53-man roster.

LB SHAQUEM GRIFFIN

Every fan should root for Griffin because he's such an inspirational story — and also because his energy is contagious — but the reality is he's fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster and he needs to make his presence felt in practice and in games.

LB JAELAN PHILLIPS

We didn't get to see Phillips in the preseason opener, but all systems appear to be go for him to play against the Falcons. There's no urgency in terms of Phillips making a splash right away, though obviously it would be nice for him to come up with a big play here and there.

CB XAVIEN HOWARD

The Dolphins rested Howard, Byron Jones and Emmanuel Ogbah in the preseason opener, but Howard indicated Thursday that he expected to play against the Falcons. It'll be interesting to watch going up against Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a game setting, as opposed to a one-on-one drill where he's expected to cover Ridley over half the field while the quarterback has nobody in front of him.

CB NOAH IGBINOGHENE

Igbinoghene had a pretty good outing against the Bears, even though he did give up a long completion when he failed to turn around for the ball quickly enough. He was banged up a bit in that game and wore a red jersey in practice Wednesday, though that was gone by Thursday. Igbinoghene's development remains something to watch at every turn, given his status as a 2020 first-round pick.