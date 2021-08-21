Top 10 Best infant insert Reviews

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Premium K-Beauty skincare brand DONGINBI introduces all-new products with the Hydra Bounce Collection featuring an optimum ratio blend of its signature red ginseng extract blended with today’s popular wonder ingredient hyaluronic acid, the naturally occurring substance in the human body that enables it to retain moisture and keep tissues hydrated. The collection includes Hydra Bounce Cream Fresh (in 25ml and 60ml sizes) that lavishes skin with red ginseng hyaluronic acid to effectively sustain moisture and elasticity for 24 hours, cold Ginseno drop extracted at -5 degrees to make the skin firmer, and Motherwort and Ginkgo biloba extract to calm and soothe the skin, leaving it completely moisturized and clear. The Red Ginseng Hydro Glow Ampoule, 8 individual use 8ml ampoule set for a 7-day firming, hydrating, and anti-wrinkle treatment. This densely moisturizing formula features a special formulation of red ginseng hyaluronic acid with red ginseng collagen that transforms rough skin into smoother, softer, and firmer complexion while reducing the visibility of fine lines. The Hydra Bounce collection provides a range of products packed with healthy, natural ingredients combined with the brand’s exclusive red ginseng, a Korean herbal remedy, harvested only after the plant is six years old, and widely acclaimed for its potent properties in the healing and treatment of various conditions.