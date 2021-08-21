Cancel
Re: Get Host NICs assigned to a dvSwitch

By jondercikwork
I am looking to get a lsit of the host network adapters assigned to a dvSwitch so they can be used to create a Standard vSwitch. When I have tried using the get-virtualSwitch cmdlet it does not return anything with the NICs assigned to the dvSwitch. Also, how do I...

Computersvmware.com

Re: Fail to convert P2V at 3% with error. Host

The physical computer which I am trying to convert to a VM:. Destination ESXi host running: ESXi 5.5.0 6480324. The middle man computer which running: VMware vCenter Converter Standalone 6.0.0. All of the 3 computers are on the same network without any firewall restriction. From the vCenter server managing the...
Computersvmware.com

Re: VMWare Workstation Pro crashing host?

Starting in the beginning of March, I’ve been experiencing frequent crashes on my PC while running VMware. It’s been working fine for over a year and I don’t update anything so I’m not sure what’s causing the issue, maybe some stealth windows update?. At first it started off as a...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Updates / host patches do not install

I got the baseline in "Non-Critical Host Patches (Predefined)" as non compliant listet. If i start the installation those updates do not install. Install starts and ends without error or so. What is the reason? Any suggestions?. Thanks for help. @mod: if in wrong category pls move. My SR on...
Softwarevmware.com

Re: Get VM Info with REST-API

I'm starting to use the REST-APIs to get information regarding our VMs and I'm interested to get also the Description/Annotation/Notes of a desired VM. Does anybody knows how can I query and also update such information using REST-API ?. Thanks a lot in advance. Best Regards. 0 Kudos. 6 Replies.
Softwarevmware.com

User unable to login

Horizon 7.13; vSphere 6.7. Starting a few days ago, We have a user who can log in over Ethernet in network to his physical workstation with no trouble. Remote, using a current Horizon client (unsure of the exact version) is facing the following error attempting to log in to any of his entitled linked clone pools in Horizon client:
Softwarevmware.com

Re: Install VMware Tools developer needs to update

I downloaded the latest VMware Fusion Player 12.1.2. In MacOS (Big Sur or Catalina) when I try to install VMware Tools I get "the developer needs to update ..." What to do? Why is an old tools-software deployed in the most recent software?. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. ‎08-27-2021 07:55 AM.
Softwarevmware.com

ESXi Update release verified or not

We want to add that comment on our project plan, why the testing process is not feasible and what compensating controls are. All operating systems are at a certain risk when patches are applied and / or a set of patches (Update, Service Pack etc.), VMware vSphere is not the exsection.
Softwarevmware.com

vmware-cmd setconfig Alternative??

I was looking to see if I could dynamically change the Network Configuration of a Clone running on a ESXi 3.5 host from command line. So I installed the CLI tools to access. But sadly the CLI documentation on Vmwaredoesn't tell anything about changing virtual machine configuration (NO SETCONFIG / GETCONFIG).
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Search Algorithm — Breadth-first search, with Python

In this article, I will introduce one of the foundation search algorithms called Breadth-first search (BFS). The search algorithm is an algorithm to retrieve information stored within some data structure, or calculated in the search space of a problem domain [1]. Breadth-first search is an algorithm for traversing or searching tree or graph data structures. It starts at the root node and explores all nodes at the present depth before moving on to the nodes at the next depth level [2]. In other words, it expands the shallowest unexpanded node which can be implemented by a First-In-First-Out (FIFO) queue. Let’s go through an example with the following GRAPH:
Softwarevmware.com

Lost Datastore after Raid5 Reconstruction

Hello all, after replacing two drives with Cisco TAC on our UCS C240 M3S, we had to reconstruct the Raid and after that we noticed that we had lost the Datastore on our Sphere client. We tried to recreate it but there is a message that the hard drive is empty.
Softwarevmware.com

Fusion 12 Big Sur - Unable to create installation medium

I am unable to create a Big Sur VM in Fusion 12 using the macOS 11.0.1 installer. Any suggestions? Fusion is up to date. For our testing purposes, I am not looking to upgrade a Catalina VM to Big Sur. That has been tested already. 628 KB. 0 Kudos. 2...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Maximum memory that can be assigned to a VM

I am installing Windows Server 2019 on our new server with ESXi 7. Because there will only ever be one VM on this server, I want to assign the maximum resources available. For example, use whatever disk space is available and whatever ram is available. I have sorted disk space, but when assigning maximum memory I get an error about exceeding the memory that has been assigned. When I searched this, I found a lot of reference to minimum allowance, which may be useful for hosting many VMs, but how do I assign more ram than 4 GB?
Softwarevmware.com

ESXi 7 install failing - no network device found

Hey everyone, I'm a total beginner just trying to play around with a home lab. I have a Dell Precision 3240 that I am trying to install ESXi onto however it fails with the error "no network device found". My NIC is Intel I219-LM 0x8086 0x0d4e. From the research I've...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Create an Ubuntu Server to Build an AI Product Using Docker

A collection of code snippets to build an Ubuntu server that is ready to develop a simple AI product. To deploy an AI engine on the cloud, you most likely need to run a virtual Linux-based server with essential software and libraries. A standard way to spin up a server is to create a docker image that meets all the requirements. You can run a docker container using the corresponding docker image on any machine as your server. In general, a standard server for building an AI product must have several essential software and libraries including Python, Java, Git, Docker, and GCloud. For example, you need to build a new docker image every time that the AI model gets updated; so docker must be installed. Then, you need to deploy the new docker image with a new AI model on the cloud; so, for example, gcloud and kubectl must be installed.
Softwarevmware.com

Re: vROPS v8 Business intent storage vmotion?

I was wondering if it was possible to use vROPS v8.5 optimization business intent to align VMs to datastore clusters?. We have a metro cluster and would like to locate VMs to a sites datastore cluster and compute resources. 0 Kudos. 4 Replies. This should all be configured on the...
Softwarevmware.com

SaltStack Config Integration show Blank Page

I have added StalkStack Config as the added product to the vRA 8.4.2 using LCM however, post-install/configure when I click on the "StalkStack Config" button, i get a completely blank page with no sign of anything. I have installed VRSSC 8.4.2 with vRA8.4.2. Regards, MG. 0 Kudos. 3 Replies. During...

