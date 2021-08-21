Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ending and Rebuild series meaning, explained

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the four-film Rebuild of Evangelion series, lonely, depressed teenage protagonist Ikari Shinji (Ogata Megumi) listens to his father’s old Walkman on repeat, shuffling back and forth between tracks 25 and 26 without progressing. Shinji lives in his father’s shadow, and it doesn’t seem coincidental that these numbers align with the final entries in Neon Genesis Evangelion, the 26-episode mecha anime series the first two Rebuild films condense and retell.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neon Genesis Evangelion#Amazon#Rebuild#Japanese#Buddhist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 – Thrice Upon A Time

This is going to be a tough one. And if you know this franchise, I think you know why. As I’ve made clear with some previous posts, I have a history with Evangelion going back over a decade, before this Rebuild series began. And that history began, oddly enough, with watching the final episode of the original television series. That might seem odd, as that ending is almost legendary for how confusing it can be, but to me, it was such a specific and unique emotional journey that it inspired me to watch the rest of that series, multiple times at that, peeling over any possible theory or explanation for the seemingly inexplicable choices made by both the characters and writers. And that’s without mentioning the “End of Evangelion” film that more concretely concluded that story and only made it all both infuriatingly confounding but exponentially more fascinating. It’s been quite rare to find this specific level of insanity in animation since then, and I almost thought that they just didn’t make them like that anymore.
ComicsSlate

Evangelion’s Final Finale Does What Its Other Endings Couldn’t

For being one of the most iconic and influential anime series of all time, Neon Genesis Evangelion is also one of the most confusing; as of the franchise’s most recent film, released on Amazon Prime earlier this month, the series has officially ended four times. But the new—and truly final—movie, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, delivers a real capstone to the series, as well as a new argument for how to watch the series as a whole.
ComicsIndiewire

‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time’ Review: Hideaki Anno’s Iconic Anime Finally Gets a Proper Ending

After 26 years, “Evangelion” is finally over, and all’s right with the world. It’s been 14 years since Hideaki Anno started revisiting his legendary anime “Neon Genesis Evangelion” with the “Rebuild” movies, which may have started out as straight remakes, but quickly diverted into telling their own story as they moved past the events of the original show into unexplored territory. Now “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” brings the long-delayed, highly anticipated tetralogy to a close with a bold, messy, uplifting, audacious, and emotional film that expands, complements, and comments upon what came before, while giving fans a fitting close not only to the movie series, but the entirety of “Evangelion.” With new technology and the benefit of hindsight at his disposal, Anno has finally been able to tell the story he’s been straining towards for his entire adult life — a story of healing and growing up.
Comics/Film

‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time’ Spoiler Review: An Ending 25 Years in the Making

Neon Genesis Evangelion, the groundbreaking, apocalyptic mecha anime series, aired its final two episodes, 25 and 26, on Japanese television in March 1996. However, like protagonist Shinji Ikari (Megumi Ogata), listening to tracks 25 and 26 of his digital audio tape over and over, creator Hideaki Anno has found himself returning to the ending he first delivered in those two episodes, again and again.
ComicsComicBook

Evangelion's Creator Says the Series Has Untold Stories Still

Neon Genesis Evangelion is back on screen these days, and fans are geeking out in a big way. The franchise has been revisiting all of its juicy arcs thanks to the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. Creator Hideaki Anno has been overseeing the whole project, and it turns out he is game to tackle some additional Evangelion stories when the time is right.
ComicsPolygon

You really can’t watch the Evangelion movies before the series

Nearly two years after Netflix brought the legendary anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion series to the platform, Amazon Prime Video has released Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, the final installment of creator Hideaki Anno’s four-movie “remake.” With a combined production time spanning nearly two decades, the Rebuild of Evangelion films were conceived to introduce the franchise to a whole new generation of audiences who had not seen the original 1995 anime. But as Evangelion 3.0+1.0 has shown, Anno failed in his mission to produce a condensed, standalone series. Despite existing in a separate continuity and diverging heavily from the events of the original Neon Genesis Evangelion, the Rebuild films are inextricably bound to the original, making an experience separate and apart from it nearly impossible. And the movies are better for it.
Musicbagogames.com

‘Shiro SAGISU Music from “Shin Evangelion” Evangelion: 3.0+1.0’ Soundtrack Album Available Now

Milan Records recently released ‘Shiro SAGISU Music from “Shin Evangelion” Evangelion: 3.0+1.0‘ soundtrack album by composer Shiro Sagisu (Neon Genesis Evangelion, Rebuild Of Evangelion, Shin Godzilla). Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Sagisu for the fourth and final movie of the REBUILD OF EVANGELION series. The album is the latest musical release from the film, following Milan Records’ release of Hikaru Utada’s “One Last Kiss,” which serves as the film’s theme song. Directed by Hideaki Anno, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.
Moviesgamingideology.com

New Asuka figure shows off her white plug suit from Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0″

Pre-orders are now open on Kotobukiya for a new one Evangelion Asuka Langley figure of the character in her special white plug suit, as seen in the latest theatrical release of Evangelion 3.0+1.0. The figure also rests on a sculpture of the new 02α version of her own Eva unit. The 1/6 scale figure will cost ¥14,080 (about $128) and will ship in Japan sometime in January 2022.
ComicsVulture

Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Annihilates Its Own Animation to Reveal Itself

A little over two hours into Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, we finally hear Gendo Ikari, father to our protagonist and the anime series’ final boss, speak at length. Unlike his past comeuppances in the expansive Evangelion franchise, here, the man both physically fights his teenage son Shinji and monologues, unleashing heartache over his dead wife, Yui, and taking responsibility for his failures as a dad — failures that have led to a psychosexual apocalypse by which all of humanity liquefies into homogeneous goo.
Comicsgizmostory.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Release Date, Characters, Plot and Is It Worth Waiting?

“Jujutsu Kaisen” solidified its status as an international hit and got placed among celebrated series like the Demon Slayer and Black Cover. Enabled by a unique mix of a dark, supernatural world, engaging characters, flawless comedy, and MAPPA’s stunning animation work, the expectations for the second season kept rising, and fans just couldn’t wait longer. But instead of a new season, a prequel film was announced.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “The Arc Activates”

Takuma has a flashback of how his mother died and when he met Baku. The other Getters are no match for the enemies they’re fighting. Takuma, Kamui, and Baku go out to try and combine into Getter Arc. They have no trouble with the enemies but when the person responsible for Takuma’s mother’s death shows himself how will he respond?
MoviesIGN

The Empire Director Explains the “Massive Scale” of the Series

The Empire is set to debut on Disney Plus Hotstar next week. The show’s director Mitakshara Kumar talked about the “massive scale” of the project. Kumar said, “When I started working on The Empire, I treated it like a movie and not a show which allowed me to step into the big frame and create an experience on a massive scale where every detail was minutely taken care of, as we do for movies. Seeing the tremendous response from all quarters on the trailer has instilled confidence in me that we have indeed created something special! Right from the costumes, dialogues, backdrop, everything was well thought through and holds the narrative. I am lucky to have The Empire as my directorial debut and partners like Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani at Emmay Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar. Many years of dedication and hardwork has gone into creating this project, and I am eagerly waiting for viewers across India to enjoy it.”
ComicsAnime News Network

Wataru Hatano Performs The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window Anime's Ending Song

The official website for the television anime of Tomoko Yamashita's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window boys-love supernatural mystery manga revealed on Friday that Wataru Hatano is performing the anime's ending theme song "Breakers." Hatano also plays main character Rihito Hiyakawa in the anime. The main cast members are:. Other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy